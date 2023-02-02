Voters will head to the polls in less than four months to vote in the 2023 primary election for governor, secretary of state and other constitutional offices. As my team has prepared, we have looked to lessons learned from the November elections.

First and foremost, the midterms showed that early voting works. At my urging, in 2021 the General Assembly acted in bipartisan fashion to enact it, and over a quarter million Kentuckians took advantage of it in the general election. The turnout correlated with the partisan affiliation of our voters — Republicans with a little less than 50%, then Democrats close behind, followed by Independents. Early voting doesn’t favor a side; it just helps voters. It doesn’t just help voters who vote early. It also helps the voters who don’t. While some counties saw long lines on election day, they would have been even longer if voters had not already had three days to vote. 

Secretary of State Michael Adams

Michael Adams

