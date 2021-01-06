During the Dec. 29 Kentucky Municipals Energy Agency (KyMEA) special meeting future energy procurement was determined through 2029.
Frankfort Plant Board General Manager Gary Zheng made the successful motion to reduce Paducah peaking capacity contract by 30MW meeting the contract deadline and make energy purchases directly from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market in 2022. If one overlooks the possible expansion of the unbuilt Ashwood Solar Project, no further energy choices of this significant scale are planned for eight years.
What is being presented as a short-term plan was actually the last opportunity to alter the present over purchase of expensive fossil fuel contracts.
A disappointing aspect of this vote is that the decision would have benefited from the completion of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). Development of an IRP is a process designed to aid energy choices and long range strategy.
It is a required report to the Public Service Commission by state statute for electrical co-ops and for-profit energy utilities. This detailed plan that studies both available resources and electrical demand forecasts is not required from municipal utilities.
It is an industry best practice that offers careful analysis of capacity, transmission, cost and includes ratepayers’ involvement. As a critical tool it should have been implemented as part of the formation of KyMEA and has been requested by FPB since that time. An IRP from KyMEA is long overdue.
Completing the IRP process before the Paducah peaking capacity contract deadline should have happened. Seeing the very economic opportunities available in the MISO market, the in-process MISO transmission study and then voting before completing the IRP severely undermines the value and quality of the completed plan. This vote has shorted ratepayers of a clearly identified answer in a complicated and swiftly changing energy market. It leads one to view the IRP as merely a support document for decisions, regrettably already made.
The FPB board and ratepayers need to raise concern for better communication and a responsible IRP schedule. This is critical for active community participation and a level of operation that meets well accepted standards. There are decisions to be made in the near term, including Ashwood solar expansion and MISO related purchases that would benefit from better planning, transparency and public engagement.
The next opportunity of the size of the Dec. 29 vote will be in preparation for new contracts in 2029. It is critical that KyMEA improve its poor practices.
Anna Marie Rosen, of Frankfort, is a former Frankfort Plant Board Chair. She ran for city commission in 2020. She can be emailed at ampavlik11@gmail.com
