Someone once filled me in on a secret to life they seemed to have uncovered. He unapologetically offered, “The anticipation is always better than the actual event.” I pondered this and tried to apply the thought experiment to different events in my life. The lead up to a holiday, preparing for a vacation, attending a concert, etc. The more I thought about this assertion, the stronger the case seemed. 

This frame of thinking is uniquely relevant to Kentucky football and its predictable cycle every year. As it stands now, fans and townies are talking themselves into how this might be the year. The year they finally make it to Atlanta. The year UK gets the media attention they deserve. The year that some respect finally gets put on the name of the wildcat. 

