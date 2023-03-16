Editor’s note: This letter of concern for Franklin County was also sent to the New York Times.
As a subscriber to the New York Times and a concerned citizen of this country we live in, I’d like to bring to Michael Levenson’s attention a concern we are having here in Franklin County, Kentucky, where our state capital is located in the town of Frankfort.
After reading Levenson’s excellent coverage about “Whiskey fungus fed by Jack Daniels encrusts a Tennessee town,” I’m compelled and want to invite Levenson to come to Franklin County to see, hear and write about the threat that we concerned citizens are facing here.
Here, we have a bourbon distillery named Buffalo Trace that is unfortunately attempting to run “roughshod” across our county with plans to build many more whiskey warehouses for storage of their bourbon barrels.
The existing whiskey houses are doing what Jack Daniels is doing with the off-gassing that feeds whiskey fungus, covering our local public elementary school and — too many to count — properties and homes in and around the vicinity.
The distillery is operated by the Sazerac Co. owned by billionaire William Goldring and his family, who live in Louisiana. Sazerac’s principal office is in Louisville. It’s worth billions of dollars while showing record profits worldwide.
As you may guess the environmental and ecological threats are enormous. The company’s existing whiskey houses and the ones they’re fighting our concerned citizens about wanting to build — through the local Planning and Zoning — is proving to show a willingness to act dishonestly and disrespectfully towards our local community and it’s citizenry for personal gain.
I’d also like to point out the danger these existing and potential whiskey houses are to our beautiful Elkhorn Creek. The creek is a gem of our county, renown or famous for its small mouth bass fishing, kayaking, canoeing, hunting and campgrounds. People come here from out of state to access the “ancient river," as some describe it. The picturesque farm land and palisades that Elkhorn Creek flows through are second to none — and you don’t have to take my word for it! There are books written about our creek!
As you may know, the inevitable spills by these whiskey houses across our nation into our waterways does irreparable damage to the ecology, killing nearly every living organism in the water, which is a food source for mink, otter and other wildlife that lives along the Elkhorn’s banks.
We need help to stop this seemingly political juggernaut and the potential atrocity and the existing, ever-growing whiskey fungus.
On top of that, our Kentucky GOP legislators are on the verge of passing a bill to repeal a “barrel tax” for corporate welfare of the bourbon industries in Kentucky, which will take away millions of dollars from our county and city school systems.
Richard Jones is a fifth generation farmer in Franklin County. With his two sons, he operates the family business — Happy Jack Pumpkin and Produce Farm. He can be emailed at rwjhappy@gmail.com
