Editor’s note: This letter of concern for Franklin County was also sent to the New York Times. 

As a subscriber to the New York Times and a concerned citizen of this country we live in, I’d like to bring to Michael Levenson’s attention a concern we are having here in Franklin County, Kentucky, where our state capital is located in the town of Frankfort. 

Richard Jones

Richard Jones

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription