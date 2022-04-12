They call it the slap that was heard around the globe. Yes, the one Will Smith gave to comedian, Chris Rock on public television seen around the globe. It is big news on all the networks including television, radio and most twitter and facebook discussions.   

But no mention, which I have heard, of doing something about the most damaging part of the incident and punishment thereof. Smith used the word that is now defining the literary culture of America. And even though they were able to bleep it out in most of our country, it was still heard around the globe and most viewers knew what he was screaming just by looking. Many viewers waited with bated breath to find out what was said, some hoping that they had heard wrong. Yes, the highly regarded actor, apparently with no thought, used the f-word in front of millions of Oscar watching fans from children to ancients. Some would say you can’t blame him because the studios put it in nearly every script that the actors have to work with. And that is a shame on us for allowing it.

Hank Hancock

I knew what the word referred to at a very young age and, I am sure, used it in my developing teens with friends. None of the adults I knew during my growing years ever used that word publicly and they condemned those that dare do so in front of women. One of the emails, read on television, in response to the incident stated: “I was so glad to see a man standing up for his wife.” That reminded me that the reason for three of the worst altercations in which I have been involved were due to some man using the f-word in a group that included my wife. On a couple of other occasions I confronted the offender and they readily apologized. The last time being at a UK football game when an overzealous young fan sitting in back of us blurted it out several times in a row before I intervened. He very politely apologized and that was the last time he used it.

Today, it seems as if the rallying cry for America is the f-word. The word is used so regularly by some in conversation that they are not even aware. Used frequently in most every new movie, in way too many ordinary conversations and even in family gatherings in front of small children. The word often pops up in important board meetings. You can hardly read a good book having nothing to do with sex without the word showing itself.    

Why is this unnecessary vulgarity taking over our English language? Is it because our country is facing so many other frustrations and turmoil? Or does the use of this vulgarity help flame the turmoil? I know that this is an intensifier word used by those who cannot articulate their own message. A word for those that, for some reason, lack the ability of expressing themselves without using vulgarity.

The n-word is an obnoxious word that our country declared inappropriate in our English language.   In fact, several people were greatly penalized for use of the n-word in public. The f-word is another word that needs to be condemned when used in public. Your home is your castle so the poor decision to allow the word there is your choice. But, please help cleanse our English language from this word as well as all publicly espoused vulgarity.   

I realize that this is not everyone’s profound irritant but I hope this column will light up the boards for people to express their feelings about this issue. I hope there is a silent majority that will find their voice to help declare war on all the unnecessary vulgarity in public but especially the f-word. 

C.M. "Hank" Hancock, of Frankfort, served as 57th District representative in the General Assembly from 1974 to 1995. He can be emailed at carper8573@gmail.com

