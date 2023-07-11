Editor's note: This is the second in a series of columns. The first part can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/opinion/guest-columnist-the-existential-threat/article_851a7eaa-015f-11ee-b581-93d519bda550.html
A few weeks ago, on a list of existential threats presented by the Republican Party I identified its threat to the federal debt, deficits, the treasury and national economy. Such a discussion might be more timely during the Christmas season. Here’s why.
Every cold Winter Solstice millions of Americans warm their hearts watching “It’s a Wonderful Life." Jimmy Stewart, as George Bailey, continues to lead Bedford Falls after being shown (by his personal angel) what the town would be like if Mr. Potter (after stealing cash deposits) gained possession of the Savings and Loan. It would be a small town of mean people, poverty, general corruption and moral hopelessness, called “Potterville.” But George Bailey didn’t commit suicide in response to his shame, and the townspeople rose up to save the bank and community. It required an investment of their trust and their money.
As I drive around this community after living here 40 years I notice some changes in our town and our country. I notice usurious “payday loan” shops in nearly every strip mall, sometimes more than one; “panhandlers” on many intersections with cardboard signs; advertisements on billboards and TV for lotteries, gambling games and sports betting; the growth of (regressive) fees replacing (progressive) taxation; Sunday liquor sales (OK, I’m OK with that); bone-crushing student debt; an almost geometric growth in homelessness; many states weakening child labor laws; and a reduction of the middle class from 65% in 1970 to 45% today (and requiring two jobs to maintain it).
What can we conclude from these observations? That perhaps Mr. Potter has gotten control of “the bank”, the treasury and national economy, maybe turning the nation and its towns and cities into a “Potterville.” Here, I’m reminded of a New Yorker cartoon in which two guys are standing at a bar after work and one says to the other something like, “Well, America may be 10th in this, 7th in that, and 9th in the other, but by golly, overall, we’re still number one.”
How did we get here? Well, we were here once before, in the early 1900s and the 1920s with little to no federal taxation and vast economic income and wealth inequality. Warren G. Harding dropped the top tier federal income tax rate from 91% to 25%. After 12 years of Republican control and a Great Depression FDR raised it back up to 90% and, along with the New Deal, ushered in nearly five decades of economic expansion in which 2/3 of Americans had good union wages, healthcare dramatically improved, the average life span grew dramatically, and the American infrastructure was the envy of the world.
The 1980s was the great crescendo of this expansion, as widespread public wealth turned to private greed, taxes were slashed (during two wars and a pandemic) by successive Republican administrations, and the “digital revolution” created many billionaires, some soon to be “trillionaires.”
During the 1940s the average corporate CEO made about 50 times the wage of an average employee. Today, many CEOs make 1,000 times the average employee wage. The average billionaire pays an effective tax rate of 8.2%. The average wage earner pays 63% more of his or her salary in federal taxes (i.e., 13%.). Recently the Republican controlled Congress came close to forcing a default on our national debt and collapsing the world economy. Republicans insist we can’t afford the government we have. Democrats say we can’t afford the tax rates we have. Below is an “analogy” that may clarify this disagreement.
Imagine a family sitting at the dinner table. Father announces “that unless we all agree to cancel our family summer vacations, eat less, drive the station wagon less, cancel our health insurance, and have daughter get a job instead of going to the university, I’m going to stop paying our credit card debt, the mortgage payments, and our car payments. In response, the wife says, “My God, if you stop paying our bills we will be ruined and our credit will be destroyed. On the other hand, if we do what you say we will become uneducated, impoverished and sick.” Then the daughter pipes up: “Hey Dad, why don’t you stop payments on your new Lamborghini and the 40-foot sailboat and then use that money to pay our bills and my university tuition, and we might have some money left over for home improvements, and you will still have plenty enough money for a late model Corvette and a new pontoon boat and your membership at the country club.”
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
Income disparity is no doubt a significant threat to a nation dependent upon a middle class with the means to consume what is produced by the owning class. Instead of lowering taxes for the rich, you would think that conservatives would favor stronger unions that create and preserve the consumer class. But we have arrived at that part of late capitalism wherein the rich no longer need to build factories or start businesses that employ workers. Why should they when they can simply invest the money and reap the rewards of a system they created and intend to keep in place as long as they can benefit from it, and if the nation goes belly up, which eventually it must, they will just move on. The author mentions the shops where predatory lending practices abound - how are these different from the terms of student loans? The other devices he describes whose intent is to bilk the poor are also equally predatory, as is health care and education for profit. The author fails to identify the cost of maintaining a global empire, the unfunded wars needed to prop up the military industrial complex, or the practice - well meaning as it might be - of throwing money at social problems without including support for the infrastructure necessary to monitor the impact of these expenditures or to keep people from gaming the system. Take the COVID relief funds - money made available for the asking, and over half of it stolen by fraud and deception while millions couldn't pay their rent. The author has a point, if you are looking for existential threats we seem to have a wide variety to choose from.
