Last week, Kentucky families began benefitting from the most extraordinary policy change to address child poverty in many decades — payments of up to $300 per child, per month to help ease the costs of raising kids.
These payments are advances on an expansion of the child tax credit contained in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Previously, families got a $2,000 credit per child when they filed taxes, but nearly half of Kentucky children received less than that amount or nothing at all because their incomes were so low. ARPA ends that unjust barrier for the poorest families and increases the amount for all kids to $3,000 per child below the age of 6 and $3,600 per kid for those ages 6-17.
The monthly advance payments that started this week will continue through December and will add up to half of the credit, with the other half coming when taxes are filed early next year.
Why is this expansion so important? The startling fact is that the most common way to become poor in the richest nation on earth is simply to be born. Children are the largest group of people who live in poverty, making up 30% of the total in Kentucky. Many adults also fall below the poverty line because of the expenses and demands of raising children in an economy made up of so many low-wage jobs.
Defeating child poverty is not complicated. The cornerstone is what other wealthy nations around the world already do — provide a child financial allowance that helps families with kids make ends meet.
The benefits to kids are large. The expanded child tax credit will lift a phenomenal 44% of Kentucky children above the poverty line. For the poorest 1 in 5 Kentucky families with kids, it will mean $4,240 more a year on average in their pockets, increasing their families’ incomes by one-third. The effect will be most meaningful for those facing the greatest hardship, from battling homelessness to struggling with food insecurity.
The payments will be a lifeline in the 17 rural Kentucky counties where the child poverty rate exceeds a staggering 40%.
And the benefits of the credit are much more widespread than just for those in poverty. It will help nearly all families with kids better afford the substantial costs of raising children, ranging from diapers to child care to gas in the car. The families of nearly 1 million Kentucky kids, or 92% of the state’s children — all but the wealthiest — will receive the credit.
The monthly payments that started this week will also help strengthen recovery from the COVID-19 recession. It will mean $1.6 billion more into the Kentucky economy this year, a stimulus that will support businesses and communities as the dollars are spent and circulated through local economies.
And the evidence shows that it can have positive impacts far into the future. A major 2019 congressional report from the National Academy of Sciences found that higher family incomes in childhood are linked to long-term gains for children, including better health and improved educational attainment later in life.
While most families are receiving the payments automatically, those that did not file taxes the last two years and didn’t sign up to get stimulus checks must take action to receive them. They can visit www.childtaxcredit.gov to learn more and to access the non-filer tool to sign up, and we need state and local governments and organizations to spread the word and help get people signed up. Families can also use that tool if they’d rather receive the credit as one lump sum payment at tax time rather than getting half in advance as monthly payments.
It’s critically important that this landmark victory on the road to ending child poverty doesn’t end this year. When Social Security was created during the Great Depression, it was transformational for elder poverty, and it was not a one-year program. We shouldn’t expect any less for our kids.
President Biden has proposed extending the expansion in his American Families Plan, and Democrats in Congress are now advocating to make it permanent in the reconciliation package under development. Choosing to let it expire after this year is to voluntarily push our most vulnerable children back into deeper hardship.
Our failure to protect kids from poverty is a stain on our national record. Cleaning it up can begin by protecting this expanded credit.
Jason Bailey is executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy in Berea. He can be emailed at jbailey@kypolicy.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you, sir. This is good news for many Kentuckians.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.