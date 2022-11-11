What’s your story? Are you sticking to it? Is it some form of a greatest story ever told? What is the Democrat’s story? The Republican story?

Citizens and people generally, (i.e., voters) are not much motivated or moved by facts. Fiction has a little more “purchase” in that “a lie will travel half way around the world before truth puts its shoes on.” But it is the STORY (embedded in a mix of fear, fact and fiction) that moves and motivates. So, what is the motivating Republican story? Elections are rigged and illegitimate; crime is up and inner-city thugs may be leaking out into white, middle-class suburbs; gangs and drugs are flooding across the borders, taking American jobs and sucking up resources. Inflation and high gas prices are the fault of Democrats (even though they are both higher in Europe); tax cuts and “Supply Side Economics” is a cure for everything. You can ask the British how this is working out for them. Democrats are anti-American and immoral. "Patriots” need to “protect” America from Democrats and their “base” voters. 

Henry G. Marks

