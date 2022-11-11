What’s your story? Are you sticking to it? Is it some form of a greatest story ever told? What is the Democrat’s story? The Republican story?
Citizens and people generally, (i.e., voters) are not much motivated or moved by facts. Fiction has a little more “purchase” in that “a lie will travel half way around the world before truth puts its shoes on.” But it is the STORY (embedded in a mix of fear, fact and fiction) that moves and motivates. So, what is the motivating Republican story? Elections are rigged and illegitimate; crime is up and inner-city thugs may be leaking out into white, middle-class suburbs; gangs and drugs are flooding across the borders, taking American jobs and sucking up resources. Inflation and high gas prices are the fault of Democrats (even though they are both higher in Europe); tax cuts and “Supply Side Economics” is a cure for everything. You can ask the British how this is working out for them. Democrats are anti-American andimmoral. "Patriots”need to “protect” America from Democrats and their “base” voters.
What is the Democrat’s counter-narrative story? Hey, look at all we have done for you: Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, The Affordable Care Act; the Inflation Reduction Act; The Infrastructure Bill, student loan forgiveness; forgivable PPP loans; child tax credits, etc., etc. While these are certainly all “facts” and benefits, nobody really cares. Again, people aren’t motivated to act by facts, and not much more by fictions (alone). And they are also not much motivated by “benefits” either. They are less motivated by the benefits (and rights) they have, and which they take for granted, than they may be motivated by being “protected” from having them taken away. Fear being the default motivation for voters (i.e., humans). The trick is to be motivated by real (i.e., rational) fears, rather than imaginary.
So, Democrats can’t and won’t win by touting the “benefits” that voters already have. But voters can be interested in being “protected” from losing civil rights and benefits. And lose them they will if Democrats don’t “Change Their Story.” Every benefit and expanded civil right since 1932 has been the work of Democrats. For generations and presently, Republicans have fought tirelessly against their enactment, and then fought to repeal them. Telling voters what Democrats have done, and will do for them, is a losing story and narrative. Voters must be told the story of what is in store to be taken away, and how Democrats plan to fight for, protect, and secure: Social Security; voting rights and democracy; the safety, dignity, health, and autonomy of women; America’s standing in the world as a beacon of democracy, effective governance, and (just) economic stability in an unstable, increasingly autocratic and violent world.
So, here’s a different story Democrats can tell about Republicans. Crime is up, but not much (except for hate crimes) but based on population, crime is higher in red states, than blue. Crime rates are higher in Oklahoma than New York and California. The economy grows more under Democratic Administrations than Republican. Deficits and debt grow more under Republican administrations. While Democrats are the party of “tax and spend.” Republicans are the party of “tax cuts and spend,” Republicans want, as they say, to “drown government in a bathtub.” They want to control government, but they don’t want to govern.
Probably all cults and religions depend on a motivating story of myth and miracles; some version of a “greatest story ever told.” Christ was born of a virgin, walked on water, turned water into wine, raised the dead, rose from the dead himself. To be (i.e., remain) a member of the church and community one must at least state that they believe these things to be true. That’s our story and we are sticking to it. Today, to be a member of the Republican Party/cult/religion one must at least state a belief in their version of a greatest (political) “story” ever told: the 2016 election was rigged, illegitimate, and stolen. The election system of America is essentially a fraud. And future close elections in which Republicans lose will be rigged and stolen. It’s their story and they are sticking to it.
There is a slice of maybe 10% of voters who are “persuadable.” But not by facts or fictions. But rather by a competing and compelling story told by a Democratic Party that is seen to be fighting for and protecting their benefits and civil rights, and democracy itself. As for the other 90%, the line has been drawn in perhaps indelible ink. History will record Trump as one of America’s most consequential presidents, in that he demonstrated that each unpersuadable half of the country views the other half with mutual contempt and incomprehension.
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
