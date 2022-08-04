Frankfort area developers and pro-growth advocates were initially shocked that the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission seemed to not be able to read a map when they voted against certain Finding of Facts by the Franklin County Planning Staff.
The planning staff correctly indicated a couple of findings of fact that are easily identified on a map or a quick drive by the property at 690 Duncan Road. The following are three findings of fact that are clearly facts, two of which were voted down by the planning commission and one that still had some no votes. These votes put into question whether some commission members substituted opinion for fact.
• IG (Industrial General) is appropriate for an Employment Center Land Use Designation. Planning staff indicated that this is true. However, the planning commission did not approve. The comprehensive plan states that “Employment Centers are areas that encompass primarily office, warehousing and light manufacturing areas in a campus style development.” This campus style development is referring to a developed Industrial Park, such as the neighboring property located in Industrial Park #3.
• The subject property is bound by industrial zones to the east, west and north in Franklin County. This is correct and was shown as correct by the planning staff. However, it was not passed by the planning commission.
• The subject property is adjacent to an established industrial park in Franklin County. This is correct and the planning commission did pass this finding of fact by the planning staff. However, three commission members actually voted no.
From a State Journal interview, one commissioner said that he is familiar with the property and he is aware that it borders on industrial properties and designated for future use as a job center. The commissioner stated, "A finding of fact does not mean it is a fact. It just means that we want it read into the record. It could be factual or not factual. In the case of not voting for a finding of fact means we did not want it out as part of the evidence. Just because a property is next to an industrial zone does not mean it should be treated like one until the zone is changed.”
Re-read that last sentence one more time for effect — “Just because a property is next to an industrial zone does not mean it should be treated like one until the zone is changed.” Of course the property should not be treated as an industrial property until the zoning is changed. The whole purpose of having a planning staff and planning commission is to determine the appropriate zoning clarification based on ALL the relevant findings of fact.
Since facts no longer need to be considered facts or at least all the relevant facts need not to be considered, developers and pro-grow advocates can assume that any zone change is now possible. With adjacent land use no longer needed to be considered as a fact, this opens up great possibilities for developers to consider all kinds of development uses for any land in the county. And why bother with an update to the comprehensive plan, since the planning commission can clearly decide to ignore the facts in the plan whenever they want. Let’s save everyone the trouble. Now that developers can assume that they can ignore the facts, it is game on!
It seems the planning commission missed the famous quote from Daniel Patrick Moynihan that says, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.” The Franklin County Fiscal Court should fully consider all the finding of facts by the professional planning staff, but for reasons that should be clearly obvious, totally discount the finding of facts (or findings of non-facts) by the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission. Franklin County residents deserve decisions to be made on all relevant facts. Not just the facts the planning commission decides to cherry pick, while ignoring the most important facts like adjacent land uses and what the comprehensive plan recommends.
René F. True, of Frankfort, is the broker/owner of True Real Estate Group. He can be emailed atrftrue@yahoo.com.
