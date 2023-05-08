I am writing a response to Al Cross’s column (“Al Cross: Can money and misinformation buy a nomination for governor?,” April 24) in part regarding his statement regarding Kelly Craft’s campaign, “Christian imagery in mailers that make it seem like she’s running for Sunday-school superintendent, not governor. What does evangelist Franklin Graham know about who should be our governor?” 

Full disclosure: I have been fortunate to have gotten to know and become friends with many of the candidates for governor including Craft, and have chosen to publicly endorse Ryan Quarles for governor because he has been my good friend for over 25 years, groomsman in my wedding, he has deep grassroots support of over 240 endorsements by local and state elected officials, strong legislative and executive branch executive experience to serve as Kentucky’s next governor.  

David Harris

