For many, it has taken a global pandemic to remind them of the importance of basic life skills. With restaurants closed and stay-at-home mandates, a growing number of adults have turned to online tutorials, social media recipes and family and friends to learn basic life skills.
More than 25% of Americans admit they cannot cook and say they now realize it is an essential skill that should be taught in every school in the United States.
When Future Homemakers of America – now known as Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) – was founded 75 years ago, no one thought the skills gained through Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) classes would get families through a pandemic. The country was digging out of the Great Depression and using skills taught at home and in Home Economics (today FCS) classes to rebuild the economy of our country.
In education, Home Economics transitioned to Family and Consumer Sciences in 1994 and some felt these classes were no longer essential. Since 2012, there has been an estimated 40% decline in FCS classes, but the coronavirus pandemic has reinforced how important basic life skills are, as these skills holistically impact our careers and communities.
Since its inception in 1945, FCCLA has promoted the need for FCS education for every student in every state in every school. FCCLA knows the importance of FCS education that provides students with lifelong skills such as nutrition, menu planning, food preparation, clothing care and construction, money management, child development and workforce readiness.
As the state adviser for the Kentucky Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, I am very proud to be a part of the organization for over 34 year of their 75 years of existence. I was a student member in high school, chapter adviser when I was a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and now as the KY FCCLA State Adviser as an employee in the Department of Education. It is amazing to be a part of an organization that is 75 years strong, thanks to the numerous pioneers before us and the alumni and associates.
This year, FCCLA celebrates its 75th anniversary by commemorating all 50 state associations that have contributed to student success through character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge and career preparation.
On Nov. 23, 1945, Kentucky became the first charter in the nation and has continued to be in the forefront of the organization. Today with over 5,000 members and 120 chapters, KY FCCLA plans to continue to provide the rich tradition of opportunities for members to develop 21st century skills that enhance students’ understanding of community, work, family and their interpersonal relationships. KY FCCLA members apply their FCS/FCCLA knowledge to develop, loving families; a team building workforce in FCS careers; caring community members and strong leaders for our great commonwealth.
This year, KY FCCLA is pleased to have two former KY FCCLA officers to now lead national FCCLA, Hannah Jones, National FCCLA 1st vice president from Powell County High School, and Logan Justice, National FCCLA vice president of membership from Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School (Fayette County).
KY FCCLA has amazing leaders across the state and members are making a difference in their families, careers and communities during these trying times. Kentucky FCCLA is 75 years strong and will continue to focus on families and be the ultimate leadership experience.
Through FCS education, FCCLA provides opportunities for members to develop 21st-century skills that enhance students’ understanding of community, work, family and their interpersonal relationships.
This year, FCCLA is celebrating its 75th anniversary by commemorating all 50 state associations that have contributed to student success through character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge and career preparation.
FCCLA’s 75th anniversary is a major milestone for the organization and FCS education. Whether one is looking to feel confident in the kitchen, make a difference in their community or prepare for career success, FCCLA and FCS is the secret ingredient to succeed in the home and workplace.
For more information, contact your local high school Family and Consumer Sciences teacher. You can also check out the KY Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (KY FCCLA) website at www.ky-fccla.org.
Reeca Carver is a program consultant and KY FCCLA state adviser in the office of Career and Technical Education, Division of Student Transition and Career Readiness, Career and Technical Student Organizations Branch for the Kentucky Department of Education. She can be emailed at reeca.carver@education.ky.gov
It’s sad that so many people don’t know how to cook even basic meals using fresh food (re: not from a box). I look at shopping carts sometimes at checkout and see sodas, boxes of Mac & Cheese, no fresh vegetables. I can understand it when people live in food deserts and have to shop at the 5-Star, but this author is making an excellent and important point. Last week at Kroger I was in line to get some fresh salmon when the lady next to me asked me how to cook fish. We had a real nice conversation about that. There need to be more conversations like this if, as a nation, we intend to get healthier. If you can’t cook the alternative is likely fast food – salt and fat. After thirty years of that the health problems start and you’re done.
I was dog sledding in Ontario twenty years ago when one of the leather straps on my fur hat came off. I reached into my pack and took out my sewing kit – something every good camper carries – threaded a needle and sewed it back on. My mother taught me to do that – along with how to cook stuff besides grilled cheese and tuna on toast (which I still love by the way). Every child should know how to shop for food, cook it, and sew on a button. Nuff said.
You have a good mother, as like you , I watched my mother sew, and today will whip out the ol’ needle and thread! While I was selling our Farms produce at the FM I had a late 30 year old nice suburban housewife, with her three young children— ask me how to cook fresh green beans!!!! ( I told her to slow boil them for 1/2 hr with a little olive oil, dash of salt and chopped onions, olive oil always gets suburbanites attention, they think your brainy). With that said- I’ve had them ask me recipes for other produce as well , and after responding, they will proceed in telling me their recipes at great length!
