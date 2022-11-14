We put in a lot of work to maintain our homes, cars and gadgets throughout the year, including regular maintenance and services checks. But how can we do the same for our most important asset: our health?  

That’s where Kentucky’s family physicians come in. Family physicians, like myself, develop strong, long-lasting relationships with our patients and your loved ones. From administering immunizations and providing routine checkups, to delivering ongoing care for chronic conditions, we’re here to serve you, no matter your age or medical history.

Patty Swiney

Patty Swiney

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription