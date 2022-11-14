We put in a lot of work to maintain our homes, cars and gadgets throughout the year, including regular maintenance and services checks. But how can we do the same for our most important asset: our health?
That’s where Kentucky’s family physicians come in. Family physicians, like myself, develop strong, long-lasting relationships with our patients and your loved ones. From administering immunizations and providing routine checkups, to delivering ongoing care for chronic conditions, we’re here to serve you, no matter your age or medical history.
Just like our homes, cars and gadgets need preventive work, so do our bodies — and family physicians are a critical part of the equation. We work with our patients to ensure they’re making good health decisions and have the right medicines and treatments to fight off illness when needed.
For the last few years, our health care system has focused on treating and stopping the spread of COVID-19. Now, with cases declining, we must look ahead to preventing other serious health threats. One growing problem we’re seeing is anti-microbial resistance, or AMR.
Antibiotics play an important role in medicine. Without them, some of the most common ailments like ear infections, strep throat or even something as simple as a scraped knee could be life-threatening. When AMR occurs, their efficacy — and your health — is put at risk.
Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses and other pathogens change over time and stop responding to medicines, making common infections more difficult to treat and increasing the risk of disease, severe illness and death.
Even prior to the pandemic, AMR was a global health concern. In fact, the CDC estimated the occurrence of more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States annually, resulting in 35,000 deaths. And many more across the globe are expected to die from antibiotic-resistant infections by 2050 if we don’t address this problem now.
Doctors have been treating infections with antibiotics since World War II, but today our pipeline of innovative medicines and treatments is dwindling, making antibiotic resistant infections more likely and more dangerous.
Family physicians have seen firsthand how quickly these antibiotic-resistant infections have risen over the last decade. As primary care providers, it’s important to talk with our patients about germs becoming resistant to antibiotics and recommend other treatment options for bacterial infections when we can.
We should be thoughtful in prescribing these medications, but we must also advocate for continued medical innovation that leads to new and improved antibiotics. New antibiotics will allow us to treat a wide range of infections, without jeopardizing our patients’ health.
The good news is that lawmakers at the federal level are listening to our concerns. The Pioneering Antimicrobial Subscriptions to End Up Surging Resistance Act, or PASTEUR Act, has been introduced to incentivize the development of new antibiotics by providing a consistent payment model for medications that should only be taken for short periods of time. This legislation is crucial to addressing AMR concerns, promoting pharmaceutical innovation and improving health outcomes.
Given that the FDA only approved 15 antibiotics between 2010 and 2019, it’s clear we need drugmakers to feel secure in investing in research and development to counteract AMR. That’s why we’re encouraging our elected representatives in Congress to support this legislation.
At the end of the day, family physicians, here in Kentucky and across the nation, remain committed to helping our patients live long, healthy lives. The PASTEUR Act will give us the new, effective, lifesaving antibiotics we need to continue working toward this goal.
Dr. Patty Swiney is a family medicine physician who owns DirectCare Family Health, a direct primary care office in Paris, KY. She is co-chair of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians Advocacy Committee and a past president of the organization. She can be emailed through Ashley Bitters at Ashley@runswitchpr.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.