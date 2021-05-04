The headline screamed from the top of the front page in the April 23-25 weekend edition, “Farmer attorney confident in case.” It is clear from reading the article that Farmer and his attorneys misunderstand what public defenders do, their duties or their ethics.
Public defenders represent poor people who are accused of a crime and cannot afford a lawyer. They defend the person, they seek pretrial release, they negotiate for a resolution, and sometimes they go to trial. They work long hours, including being at the jail often until late at night and on weekends. They are bound by the Constitution and their professional ethics.
One of the duties of a public defender is to act as a check on the police. Often this is accomplished by filing motions to suppress evidence seized in violation of the U.S. or Kentucky constitutions. When doing so, public defenders use their own investigation upon which to base their motions.
Sometimes they act as a check on the police by alternate means, such as by writing a letter to the leader of law enforcement about actions of a particular police officer. In those instances, they use their experience gained from thousands of cases in which they talk with their clients, their clients’ neighbors and their own investigation. As a result, they know how certain police officers behave, whether they are known to tell the truth or stretch the truth, whether they treat people with respect or not, and whether they can be trusted or not.
Not only are public defenders obligated to perform their duties and to act ethically, but when they do, they are protected by a level of immunity from lawsuits as well as by the First Amendment.
These facts make the lawsuit filed by Deputy Jeff Farmer all the more outrageous. The letter written by the Frankfort public defenders relied upon their combined experience with the officer. They were obligated by ethics to tell the truth when they wrote their letter. And at the core, their letter to Sheriff Chris Quire was intended to improve the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Farmer chose to file a $1 million-plus lawsuit against the public defenders. He seeks damages from some of the lowest-paid attorneys in the system, while at the same time seeking to damage their reputations and impoverish them. He cloaks himself with the First Amendment and qualified immunity, while denying the same to the public defenders.
He says his reputation was damaged by the public defenders’ letter. He did not assert that he has an excellent reputation in the neighborhoods he polices, particularly neighborhoods inhabited by persons of color.
He did not show how his reputation was improved by attending the Capitol protest on Jan. 6 wearing a shirt saying, “I am the Militia.” He failed to show how he improved his reputation by attending a protest that included numerous white supremacists, Proud Boys, Three Percenters and other militia members, repeating the Big Lie about a “stolen election.” He did not prove the untruthfulness of the allegations made in the public defenders’ letter to the sheriff.
Farmer says the public defenders lied in their letter by stating that he has a good reputation among trial court judges. The public defenders did not disagree in their letter. Instead, their letter was based upon what they had heard from community members. Deputy Farmer would not be privy to that information. The public defenders believed that Quire would want to know what the people in the neighborhood were saying about how one of his deputies was treating them.
I was a public defender for 31 years and ran the Kentucky public defender system for 12 of those years. I am proud of the well trained and ethical public defenders in the Kentucky system, including the Frankfort office.
I would encourage the sheriff to focus on running an equally ethical and well-trained sheriff’s department free of racial bias that respects the community and the persons in it who are being protected and sometimes arrested by his deputies.
Ernie Lewis is a retired public defender who has lived in Frankfort since 2005. He can be reached at ernie.lewis@gmail.com.
Frankfort is so very lucky to have people of this quality living here.
Good column w/valid points.
Farmer might be hearing footsteps... FBI just arrested a Kentucky man in Louisville due to his actions at "the event" in D.C. on 1/6/21 -
https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/2021/05/04/eric-douglas-clark-arrested-us-capitol-riot-louisville-kentucky/4941231001/
I like hearing this gentleman speaking “ on the level”. That’s doesn’t happen in every article in this paper.
