Unfortunately, Kentucky’s youth suffered another setback earlier this summer after efforts to pull harmful Juul e-cigarettes from store shelves were stalled by the FDA. The young people of Kentucky cannot afford such a delay when the stakes are this high; our youth continue to face the damaging health outcomes and deadly consequences of access to e-cigarettes.  

Like many other youth advocates, I rejoiced when the FDA announced in June that it was ordering products from vaping giant Juul off store shelves. It was a long overdue vindication of the research done into the harmful effects of vaping, especially on young people.

Benjamin Gies

