There is no better-known disease for which there is seemingly no cure than cancer. It touches each of our lives, directly or indirectly. In fact, more than 30,000 Kentuckians will discover they have cancer this year. Sadly, just over 10,000 will die from the disease. However, thanks to advancements in early cancer detection, there is something we can do about it.

Spotting cancer early is critical to survival, because once the disease spreads, it is often too aggressive and far-gone for effective treatment. That’s why colonoscopies, pap smears, and mammograms are routine preventative medicine now. If physicians catch cancer early through these screenings, the five-year survival rate hits nearly 90%. Screening has been shown to save lives.

Amanda Smart

