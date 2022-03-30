This week closes out our legislative work on the toughest issues. The Constitution mandates we be finished by April 15, but also gives the governor 10 days to veto our legislation. So this week we are finishing passing a lot of big things, and then the governor will have his decisions made before we have to leave and we can override if we want to.

The problem with the end of the session is that the bills change multiple times per day, and it so happens that this has to be published while all those targets are in motion. So to avoid out-of-date information, the budget, the road plan, and tax reform is all moving forward, but I will review the final details later. For now, I can explain my last week of activity and the focus points I have moving forward. 

Adrienne Southworth

It is typical to see the legislature sitting on their hands through the first month while they warm up from hibernation and do not want to upset the political campaign filing season. But this year, our chilly weather late in the season seems to have infected the legislature, too. It seems we just woke up a week or so ago to push everything through with nearly no discussion. Three times just this week, I have been able to identify and stop problems in bills unread by anyone else.

Several bills relating to elections have passed in either the house or senate, which are styled as including security measures but merely rearrange the Titanic chairs. I have narrowed my focus to two primary efforts in election security: 1) require that the voter count match exactly the final vote count. This sounds simple because it is, yet we do not currently require anything similar. Many other states allow disparities of 1% or more, while others draw out and discard ballots in order to make the numbers match. Kentucky does not even check. 2) Re-define the risk-limiting audit to count a sample set of ballots for accuracy. Current "audit" language requires no count of any defined set of ballots, but checks paperwork and will set up statistical guesswork by software advertised in advance of the election so any fraud planning could be rerouted to safe places. Strangely, we are also moving off the paper records for our voter rosters while simultaneously claiming that paper backups are necessary for ballots. In order to secure both variables, paper is needed for both simultaneously.

The Womens' Sports Act is now on the governor's desk, and includes protection for both high school and college athletes in its final form. The Senate almost passed SB 93 to protect religious objections to forced vaccinations, but we paused to re-tool since it will not have time to go to the House on its current track. I am also working to complete other bills relating to children staying in school without blanket health mandates as we finally see the planet reopening.

Watch for later updates on many more topics that are rolling through at light-speed this very moment. Pray for sanity as we move into our midnight-hour work days. I am the youngest member of the senate and have no idea how these older folks do it.

Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at Adrienne.Southworth@lrc.ky.gov or via text at 502-600-1547.

