It is quite possible there would be no First Christian Church building without Emily Thomas Tubman. What a life Mrs. Tubman led. Born when George Washington was president, she died when Grover Cleveland was in the White House. We should remember Mrs. Tubman for her many philanthropic works but we of First Christian benefit from her kindness every time we sit in our beautiful sanctuary.

Emily came to Frankfort as a young child. She grew up here by all accounts an outgoing, popular young woman who danced with General Lafayette at a ball held in his honor. Her father’s friend, Henry Clay, became the guardian for Emily and her brother, Landon, after her father died. Clay would be her mentor until his death.

Patty Peavler

Emily Thomas Tubman

Emily Thomas Tubman is shown in this image from 1818. (Image courtesy of Dr. Russell Rechenbach)

