It is quite possible there would be no First Christian Church building without Emily Thomas Tubman. What a life Mrs. Tubman led. Born when George Washington was president, she died when Grover Cleveland was in the White House. We should remember Mrs. Tubman for her many philanthropic works but we of First Christian benefit from her kindness every time we sit in our beautiful sanctuary.
Emily came to Frankfort as a young child. She grew up here by all accounts an outgoing, popular young woman who danced with General Lafayette at a ball held in his honor. Her father’s friend, Henry Clay, became the guardian for Emily and her brother, Landon, after her father died. Clay would be her mentor until his death.
At age 24, Emily traveled to Augusta, Georgia, to visit friends. There she was introduced to Richard Tubman, a prosperous Englishman 28 years her senior. Love bloomed and she married Mr. Tubman. Because yellow fever was a warm weather threat, Mr. Tubman and Emily came to Frankfort early each summer and stayed until fall came. In fact, Richard Tubman died on the way to Frankfort. In his will, Richard did something almost unheard of, he left Emily with the care of his plantation, enslaved persons, railroad and real estate holdings. Everything was hers with no strings attached. With the help of her brother, Landon Thomas, who was an attorney, her wealth continued to grow in spite of the Civil War and reconstruction.
It was Richard Tubman’s wish that his more than 100 enslaved persons be freed upon his death. The laws of Georgia made this freedom practically impossible. But Emily, with the advice of Henry Clay, offered these people free passage to Africa where the country of Liberia was being founded by freedmen from the U.S. 65 people took her offer. In fact, a descendent of these Tubmans became president of Liberia in the 1940s. Sometime later, one of the people in Liberia wrote to her saying he wanted to come back to Georgia. Mrs. Tubman arranged passage for him on a ship coming into Baltimore. She realized it would be a struggle for a Black person to come from Maryland to Georgia so she traveled to Baltimore to meet the ship and bring him home.
Fire destroyed most of the block on Ann Street in 1872, including the First Christian Church. The congregation was devastated because the Civil War had left the Frankfort economy in tatters and enough funds to rebuild seemed impossible. That is when Mrs. Tubman stepped in and had our sanctuary rebuilt and furnished. All told, she built churches in four communities, started a girls school in Augusta, Georgia, and donated heavily to start what is now Midway University as well as the University of Kentucky. Through medical missionaries with ties to First Christian she built a hospital in China.
Mrs. Tubman died in Georgia but is buried in the Frankfort Cemetery with the Thomas family though Mr. Tubman is buried in Augusta, Georgia. Her resting place is very near the graves of the Chenaults, the Stauffers and George Darsie, all pillars of First Christian Church.
Join us for worship at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. any Sunday. We welcome everyone and would be happy to have you worship with us. When you enter our sanctuary look at the brightly hued window which honors Mrs. Tubman’s commitment to the Lord and to the ongoing mission of First Christian Church. First Christian Church remembers with gratitude this remarkable woman. On December 4, the church will celebrate 190 years in downtown Frankfort with a special service remembering our forebears and looking forward to our future at 316 Ann St.
Patty Peavler, of Frankfort, is a product of the Franklin County Schools and Kentucky State University. Her first career was as a local florist, flower arranging still being a favorite endeavor. Joining Farmers Bank in 1983, Patty enjoyed 34 years there in the Marketing Department and with the much celebrated Capital First Ladies, a travel group the bank sponsored. Nowadays, she makes her sought after benedictine and pimiento cheese for friends, heads the Board of Trustees at the Frankfort Cemetery and chairs the Housing Authority of Frankfort Board. Working at the Capital City Museum, serving as an Elder at First Christian Church and reading books about Kentucky make this retiree very happy. She can be emailed at patty.peavler@yahoo.com
