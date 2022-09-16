First Christian Church will celebrate its 190th anniversary Sunday, Dec. 4, with a special service and lunch following. Former members and friends are invited to join the congregation for this event.
The church was organized on Dec. 2, 1832, when seven people joined together with Elder John T. Johnson and Elder Phillip Fall in the courthouse then located on the Capitol grounds.
Fall had been the minister at the Frankfort Baptist Church, but after meeting Alexander Campbell, Fall embraced his teachings and left the Baptists — the first minister in Kentucky to defect to the new movement. Alexander Campbell was originally a Presbyterian then a Baptist. His ideas seemed to mesh with those of Barton W. Stone who departed from the Presbyterians, so the two movements combined into a single church now called The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
That day the group pledged, “They agree to take the Holy Bible and it alone as their rule of life.” Those present included Phillip and Nancy Fall, Ambrose and Eliza Dudley, Elias Meyers, Mrs. Fall’s sister, Elizabeth Bacon and O.L. Leonard. Mary Meyers was baptized by Elder Fall on the same day and admitted to the congregation.
For several years, the church met in the courthouse, the seminary building and homes of members. But, by 1842, the congregation had erected a church on Ann Street. The building had two doors, one for men and another for women. In 1853, that practice was abolished when men and women began sitting together and a melodeon was added so instrumental music became part of the worship service.
The church prospered and grew until Oct. 3, 1870, when a fire broke out on Broadway and raced up Ann Street destroying the church. After the Civil War, hard times had fallen on Frankfort, so much so the congregation despaired it could find the funds to rebuild. In stepped, Emily Thomas Tubman who bought the adjoining lot then built and furnished a new sanctuary as a gift to the church.
Mrs. Tubman had been a Frankfort resident until her marriage to a wealthy Georgia planter. Richard Tubman had extensive holdings in railroads and real estate. Because of the threat of sickness in the hot Georgia summers, Mrs. Tubman spent six months in Frankfort and continued to visit every year following her husband’s death.
The congregation continues to worship in the sanctuary Mrs. Tubman gave. Today, the centerpiece of the room is a colorful stained glass window given in Mrs. Tubman’s memory by her brother, Landon Thomas.
Over the years, the church purchased adjoining properties, and in 1923, the church was remodeled. At that time, the steeple was removed. The education building was erected in 1955, but in December of 1958, fire damaged a large part of the church.
April 1960 saw the building restored and the sanctuary air-conditioned. In the early 1960s, the church began purchasing several properties on Broadway, which were eventually demolished to provide the space for the Chenault Christian Life Center which houses a daycare center, gym, kitchen and additional classrooms. In 2007, the church celebrated its 175th anniversary.
This year the church has begun a campaign called Celebrate 190! Work has been completed to restore the 1923 organ, which was last repaired in 1978. Now the organ sounds more melodic than ever.
Repairs to the Emily Tubman window will be undertaken. A new roof will cover the education building, expanded television equipment, new heating and air conditioning for the sanctuary are planned. Gifts to the fund will be needed to complete these tasks. If you wish to donate, please see our website or call the church office.
First Christian Church continues in its location on Ann Street serving the Lord as it has for 190 years. Many marriages, concerts, funerals and inaugural events have graced this historic structure. Our church is a welcoming congregation who invites those looking for an inclusive church home to join us at 8:30 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. each Sunday. The later service is televised on channels 10 and 510, on Facebook and YouTube.
Patty Peavler, of Frankfort, is a product of the Franklin County Schools and Kentucky State University. Her first career was as a local florist, flower arranging still being a favorite endeavor. Joining Farmers Bank in 1983, Patty enjoyed 34 years there in the Marketing Department and with the much celebrated Capital First Ladies, a travel group the bank sponsored. Nowadays, she makes her sought after benedictine and pimiento cheese for friends, heads the Board of Trustees at the Frankfort Cemetery and chairs the Housing Authority of Frankfort Board. Working at the Capital City Museum, serving as an Elder at First Christian Church and reading books about Kentucky make this retiree very happy. She can be emailed at patty.peavler@yahoo.com
