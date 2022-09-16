First Christian Church will celebrate its 190th anniversary Sunday, Dec. 4, with a special service and lunch following. Former members and friends are invited to join the congregation for this event.

The church was organized on Dec. 2, 1832, when seven people joined together with Elder John T. Johnson and Elder Phillip Fall in the courthouse then located on the Capitol grounds.

Patty Peavler

Patty Peavler
Emily Thomas Tubman

Emily Thomas Tubman is shown in this image from 1818. (Image courtesy of Dr. Russell Rechenbach)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription