The upcoming vote of the Franklin County Fiscal Court to decide whether 85 acres on Duncan Road should be changed from agricultural to industrial is a test of community values.
Striking the right balance between economic development and preservation is vital to a community’s success. Soon after purchasing the property, the applicant, Ron Tierney of Winchester, bulldozed the
1796 Blanton/Crutcher House, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places. He did this without a permit and without first seeking permission from the county. He also uprooted many of the mature trees that decorated this rural landscape.
A few months later, Tierney set an illegal fire to burn what remained of the house. Again, he did this without seeking permission from the proper state and local authorities and in brazen disregard for the health of his neighbors and the community. The fire had to be extinguished and has since been investigated by the state. The fire apparently contained toxic materials that could not (and should not) legally be burned.
According to his request for a zone change, Tierney proposes to build warehouses to be rented for storage. As might be imagined, none of this sits well with the neighbors and those who are interested in preserving significant historic sites and maintaining the rural nature on this scenic stretch of the county. Before the Planning Commission, the hearing room was packed with those opposing the zone change. The sole argument in favor of the storage buildings was that it would create jobs and add to the county’s tax base. Not one member of the Planning Commission questioned Tierney’s brash methods nor did they question how many jobs and what rate of pay would be. How many employees does it take to run a storage facility?
On the other side of the question are those who advocate for smart growth and responsible stewardship of the County and its valuable historic heritage. Descendants of the Blanton and Crutcher families have long been prominent members of the Frankfort community.
Historically, the Blantons owned a building supply firm that dated back to Kentucky’s founding, and contributed to the construction of notable public buildings. The Blanton name itself is world-renowned as one of the leading forces in our local distillery, what is now Buffalo Trace.
The Crutcher family, likewise, was prominent in the community, owning Crutcher’s Clothing on Main Street. The farm was an important historic landmark that could have been converted to a tourist site or popular stop on the Bourbon Trail, or perhaps a bed and breakfast, or something that honored its past while also contributing to the area’s economic future. Or it could have remained a farm, which was its intended designation under the county’s current plan.
Some will say, “Well, what’s one old house?” The answer is that it degrades a neighborhood and permanently destroys a portion of the county’s history that has potential value for those with imagination and goodwill.
As an advocate for smart growth, I ask — at what point will we, as a community, and our elected officials as our advocates, decide that Tierney is not a person we want to invest in? Does he have the community’s best interests in mind? Are the few jobs created with this facility and the unsubstantiated tax revenue worth the associated risks and costs of bringing just any business to Frankfort?
The character of the community will be permanently altered if the Fiscal Court approves this zone change. If Frankfort is to progress and build on its one-of-a-kind assets, it must be open to new ideas about smart growth and community stewardship. I urge the Fiscal Court to take a stand and stop rewarding this bad behavior and instead make a commitment to uphold the public trust.
Richard Taylor of Frankfort is a former Kentucky poet laureate who teaches English at Transylvania University. He formerly worked at Kentucky State University.He can be emailed at richard.taylor.ky@gmail.com.
