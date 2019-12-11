Over the past year Franklin County Fiscal Court has been developing a comprehensive energy savings project for county buildings that could save the court and taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in coming years.
I want to commend Judge-Executive Huston Wells, the fiscal court and Director of Planning Robert Hewitt — the project coordinator — for beginning this ambitious project. The project would use an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), which uses the energy cost savings to pay for the cost of facility improvements.
Performance contracts are an excellent way for public agencies to finance facility improvements and achieve guaranteed energy savings. The performance contractor selected by the county would analyze the facilities to be renovated, estimate potential energy savings, oversee completion of the renovations and monitor actual building performance to ensure the savings are achieved. The performance contractor finances the project and guarantees that the energy savings will be greater than the cost of the renovations.
ESPCs are widely used to finance large energy conservation projects. Numerous state agencies, universities, colleges and local governments have used ESPCs to save taxpayers many millions of dollars while making necessary improvements to their facilities. These projects are an excellent example of how environmental protection and fiscal responsibility can go hand in hand and it’s great that Franklin County has chosen to pursue this.
The ESPC process has required a big commitment from county government and staff. They spent over six months interviewing prospective contractors and providing detailed tours of county buildings so they could evaluate the renovations required and potential energy savings. Last month their energy committee selected a contractor to do the project, Energy Systems Group, which is now preparing a detailed proposal for the county.
I strongly encourage the fiscal court to continue its support for this process and see it through to completion.
Andy McDonald is the director of the Sustainable Systems Program at Earth Tools Inc. and a member of Envision Franklin County. He can be emailed at andyboeke@yahoo.com.