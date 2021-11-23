I’m already dreaming about the bourbon-y, sweet potato and marshmallow encrusted casserole that will be dished onto my plate this week. The warm, buttery, and rich goodness reminds me of debating how much bourbon to add, laughing around the dining room table, games of charades, books by the fire, and my grandmother’s A-frame home. Isn’t it funny that food can be about so much more than food? 

Eleanor Hasken-Wagner

I think all of us have that one dish only eaten around the holiday season, which embodies the things we most cherish. It could be a biscuit, a crisp ham, mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes, carrots, Brussel sprouts, candied yams, cornbread, Jell-O salad or something from a cookbook only opened once a year.

What’s important to remember is that the dishes that matter most are methodically and carefully constructed. The ingredients have been selected and picked out, tested and re-tested, substituted and left out. I’m sure some holidays are memorable because a beloved food turned out so wrong. It may have been burnt, a key ingredient may have been missing, someone in the family had a necessary dietary change, etc.

The holidays haven’t been the only reason I’ve had food on my mind lately.

I recently pulled the Crestwood neighborhood file here at the museum. After looking at homes all over Frankfort, it’s where my husband and I chose to settle when we moved here in August. 

We’ve been curious about the previous occupants of our home and the history of the structure. While looking for information on our new house, I learned that the subdivision used to have a cookbook, published in 1994: “Recipes and Recollections from Crestwood,” copyright 2004, Doghouse Publishing Inc. 

The museum, sadly, doesn’t have a copy of this cookbook in our files. We have a few excerpts of the recollections, but none of the recipes. I can’t help but wonder — what foods meant “Crestwood” to the people who submitted their recipes? 

An example recollection from the book in our file is: “Two favorite houses of Crestwood’s children are the little red country cottages on Hillwood that look like they surely must have gingerbread baking in them.”

Even here, food is an easily accessible description of the home that immediately conjures comfort, warmth and a flood of favorable spices. Food ties us to our families, our homes, our livelihoods, and our beloved places (for instance: restaurants, bars, coffee shops). 

The museum does have a few recipe books in our collection, but the holidays have me pining for more recipes. I encourage anyone to submit (either in paper or digitally) recipes to the museum that feel like home in Frankfort and Franklin County. 

I, too, would encourage the submission of written recollections with the recipes. We would love to hear memories both recent and from days long past. 

While you’re eyeing your favorite family dishes this holiday season, please keep the Capital City Museum’s request in mind. 

I know that I will definitely be including some of my favorite recipes. A recent transplant I may be, I now call Crestwood my home, and can promise my neighbors that in addition to the distillery, my bourbon-y sweet potato casserole will also be filling the air.

Eleanor Hasken-Wagner is Museum and Historic Sites Supervisor at the Capital City Museum. She can be emailed at ehasken@frankfort.ky.gov.

