I’m already dreaming about the bourbon-y, sweet potato and marshmallow encrusted casserole that will be dished onto my plate this week. The warm, buttery, and rich goodness reminds me of debating how much bourbon to add, laughing around the dining room table, games of charades, books by the fire, and my grandmother’s A-frame home. Isn’t it funny that food can be about so much more than food?
I think all of us have that one dish only eaten around the holiday season, which embodies the things we most cherish. It could be a biscuit, a crisp ham, mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes, carrots, Brussel sprouts, candied yams, cornbread, Jell-O salad or something from a cookbook only opened once a year.
What’s important to remember is that the dishes that matter most are methodically and carefully constructed. The ingredients have been selected and picked out, tested and re-tested, substituted and left out. I’m sure some holidays are memorable because a beloved food turned out so wrong. It may have been burnt, a key ingredient may have been missing, someone in the family had a necessary dietary change, etc.
The holidays haven’t been the only reason I’ve had food on my mind lately.
I recently pulled the Crestwood neighborhood file here at the museum. After looking at homes all over Frankfort, it’s where my husband and I chose to settle when we moved here in August.
We’ve been curious about the previous occupants of our home and the history of the structure. While looking for information on our new house, I learned that the subdivision used to have a cookbook, published in 1994: “Recipes and Recollections from Crestwood,” copyright 2004, Doghouse Publishing Inc.
The museum, sadly, doesn’t have a copy of this cookbook in our files. We have a few excerpts of the recollections, but none of the recipes. I can’t help but wonder — what foods meant “Crestwood” to the people who submitted their recipes?
An example recollection from the book in our file is: “Two favorite houses of Crestwood’s children are the little red country cottages on Hillwood that look like they surely must have gingerbread baking in them.”
Even here, food is an easily accessible description of the home that immediately conjures comfort, warmth and a flood of favorable spices. Food ties us to our families, our homes, our livelihoods, and our beloved places (for instance: restaurants, bars, coffee shops).
The museum does have a few recipe books in our collection, but the holidays have me pining for more recipes. I encourage anyone to submit (either in paper or digitally) recipes to the museum that feel like home in Frankfort and Franklin County.
I, too, would encourage the submission of written recollections with the recipes. We would love to hear memories both recent and from days long past.
While you’re eyeing your favorite family dishes this holiday season, please keep the Capital City Museum’s request in mind.
I know that I will definitely be including some of my favorite recipes. A recent transplant I may be, I now call Crestwood my home, and can promise my neighbors that in addition to the distillery, my bourbon-y sweet potato casserole will also be filling the air.
Eleanor Hasken-Wagner is Museum and Historic Sites Supervisor at the Capital City Museum. She can be emailed at ehasken@frankfort.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.