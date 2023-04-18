A husband and wife face a crisis when the husband suffers a heart attack and can’t work.
A family with children try to keep their home after the father loses his job.
An elderly couple must decide whether to spend their limited amount of money on food or medicine after the wife becomes ill.
In all of these cases these people sought help from the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. For more than 40 years the food pantry has been feeding hungry families who are facing a crisis.
Every year, Franklin Countians donate food, money and their time to the food pantry, a nonprofit that is operated by more than 60 volunteers. Five days a week our amazing and faithful volunteers fill food orders, providing a week’s worth of meals to families in need. We’re assisted by partner organizations — the Resource Office for Social Ministries and more than two dozen churches and social service agencies throughout Franklin County.
Next week, the pantry is sponsoring a special event to raise awareness of hunger in Franklin County and to seek the community’s help.
The pantry will host a Hunger Awareness Luncheon on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church. Besides a lunch, there will also be speakers, a video about the food pantry and awards recognizing some of those who have assisted the pantry.
There are two reasons the food pantry is doing this: we’re seeing more people need help and the price of food has increased. Simply put, the pantry is spending more on food than ever before.
Since 2008, the pantry assisted between 5,500 and 10,800 people a year. When the COVID pandemic hit, the number of clients actually dropped because government food programs expanded. However, the numbers came up again in 2022 when those government programs returned to their normal levels while at the same time inflation began to take off like we haven’t seen in decades.
The pantry served 143,810 meals in 2022 and the first few months of this year suggest we’ll see more than that in 2023.
The average monthly cost in 2022 was just over $16,000 and for the first quarter of 2023 that number has grown by over 20%.
If we are going to maintain our level of support to hungry families, we’re going to need help. As an all-volunteer organization we put your donations of non-perishable food directly into the hands of those who need them. We use your monetary donations to purchase non-perishable food as well as bread and meat and to pay for the upkeep of our modest facility out of which our volunteers spend many hours per week serving.
I’d like to invite you to attend our luncheon on Tuesday so you can learn more about the food pantry and how you or your business or organization can help.
And, if you can’t make the luncheon, there are two other opportunities to help coming up in May.
The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held May 13. Watch for notices from your postal carrier about this event, the largest food drive in the U.S. You can leave non-perishable food at your mailbox and the postal carriers will collect it.
On May 21, the food pantry will hold its annual Interfaith Food Drive through area churches. The churches will collect non-perishable food and money for the food pantry. Check with your church for details.
The food and money collected in these drives will go to the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County.
We hope you’ll consider donating to the food pantry and making monthly, quarterly or yearly contributions to support the need. If you’ve previously contributed food or money to the food pantry, thank you!
For details about the luncheon, visit www.frankfortfoodpantry.org and click on the link for Hunger Awareness Luncheon. Tickets are $20 a person.
Jonathan Vaught is president of the board for the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. He can be reached at jvaught@gmail.com
