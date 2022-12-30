On behalf of the FPB Board of Directors and our more than 200 dedicated employees, we want to thank you for placing your confidence in us and for giving us the opportunity to serve you.
As 2022 is coming to an end, I want to update you on what we’ve been working on this year and share with you the exciting projects coming soon. There is a lot going on at FPB. After years of planning, the new water reservoir is in operation at Tanglewood with full landscaping coming in the spring. This was a critical upgrade as the two old tanks were more than 140 years old.
In the spring, we began installing smart meters for both electric and water service that will help reduce costs and detect outages more efficiently. Customers will soon have the ability to monitor utility usage in real time, which will help reduce consumption.
We are building a community solar project with completion set for next summer. In the coming months, subscription information will be available. We are also contracting with other cities for a large-scale solar project under construction in western Kentucky, which is set to be operational summer 2024. Once completed, FPB’s energy portfolio will consist of more than 18 percent renewable energy, with more being planned.
For years we have discussed the critical need to provide citizens in our most outlying areas the vital link to internet access that will increase the quality of life, access to educational and employment opportunities, and a connection to the world. We are excited about a partnership we have forged with the fiscal court to expand broadband service into the county.
Our residential electric rates are as much as $30 a month cheaper than our competitors. Our broadband speeds and rates are a great value. Our water rates are competitive and our water quality is exceptional.
We are a non-profit, public utility that is owned by our community. That means you!
Decisions about the operation of FPB are made locally, by members of the community, at open, public meetings. Our Board members live here, eat here and shop here. We are customers just like you.
We are proud to serve this community. Our goal is simple — to provide safe, reliable and low-cost utility service for our residents and businesses.
