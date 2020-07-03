As we close out another fiscal year at the Frankfort Plant Board, I’m pleased to share with our community and our customer-owners how we have navigated through this global pandemic and how we plan to continue and expand services in the coming year.
As an essential employer, FPB started planning early how we would continue providing our critical services at a time when most businesses would be forced to close to slow the spread of COVID-19. Public health and the safety of employees were always the priorities. Logistics paid off and FPB has provided seamless service during this difficult time.
In spite of the hardships that have come with COVID-19, FPB has found ways to move forward with exciting projects and to partner with local government and organizations.
The board has approved a budget that ensures low and stable rates. In fact, no electric or water rate increases are scheduled for this coming fiscal year, and we anticipate long-term, affordable rates in the future. This can be a major incentive to recruit new business and industry to our community.
In addition, our decrease in wholesale power through KYMEA will enable FPB to issue another rebate this year of $1.6 million to eligible electric customers. This means FPB will have returned $3.2 million to customers since last year.
Intentional financial planning is allowing FPB to invest over $18 million in critical infrastructure projects this current fiscal year without any additional long-term debt. Cash funding of these critical infrastructure projects will save millions in interest expense over the life of the assets contributing to a lower future rate trajectory.
It also means FPB can continue with vital projects like the much-needed replacement of the 135-year-old water reservoir. This ensures that our community will continue to have a safe, clean water supply.
FPB is moving forward with the Advanced Metering Infrastructure project. Smart meters will improve communications with electric and water customers on billing and outage matters.
While we have long offered fiber connections to businesses and schools, FPB is investing in a next-generation system that will improve telecom services for both business and residential customers.
By this time next year, FPB will have extended fiber-to-the-premise infrastructure to a quarter of FPB’s customer base and will continue to build out the system. This is another boon to attract new residents and grow our community.
Speaking of community, FPB will expand projects throughout the community including water fountains in parks, free Wi-Fi zones, and partnerships with the schools to fund water fountains and scholarships.
I can’t talk about our community work without recognizing the efforts of Cable 10. During COVID-19, the crew has worked with city and county government to ensure all meetings could remain public while socially distant.
We have worked with the schools to recognize Frankfort’s well-deserving graduates. And we have worked with the County Clerk’s office, the Chamber of Commerce and local candidates to inform voters about their choices and the latest process of voting.
We look forward to continuing these partnerships and branching out to work with more organizations in the future. This is our role as we connect our community. After all, we’re all in this together.
Gary Zheng is General Manager of the Frankfort Plant Board. He can be emailed at gzheng@fewpb.com.
