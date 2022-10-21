Oct. 26 marks the 70th anniversary of the first cable TV subscriber in the capital city, and one could argue, the first cable subscriber in Kentucky. His name was Joe Flynn and he lived at 753 Woodland Ave. in South Frankfort. Mr. Flynn worked as a salesman for J.M. Milling & Wholesale Grocery Company on Ann Street.  

Until the cable came to Mr. Flynn’s home, it’s doubtful he could receive over-the-air broadcasts with his antenna, but on that first day of Community Antenna Television (CATV or cable TV for short) Joe Flynn could finally receive clear pictures of WHAS and WAVE from Louisville and WCPO from Cincinnati.

John Higginbotham

John Higginbotham
FPB

Employees with Community Service Inc. (now Frankfort Plant Board) gather around a truck in the early years of the municipal utility. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription