Oct. 26 marks the 70th anniversary of the first cable TV subscriber in the capital city, and one could argue, the first cable subscriber in Kentucky. His name was Joe Flynn and he lived at 753 Woodland Ave. in South Frankfort. Mr. Flynn worked as a salesman for J.M. Milling & Wholesale Grocery Company on Ann Street.
Until the cable came to Mr. Flynn’s home, it’s doubtful he could receive over-the-air broadcasts with his antenna, but on that first day of Community Antenna Television (CATV or cable TV for short) Joe Flynn could finally receive clear pictures of WHAS and WAVE from Louisville and WCPO from Cincinnati.
However, the story of this first cable subscriber starts almost two years earlier when local television dealer Carlisle Crutcher approached the directors of the Electric and Water Plant Board (FPB) with a proposal to furnish television service, but the board declined. While cable seemed doomed, here’s the rest of the story where the citizens of Frankfort, Kentucky, launched one of the very first not-for-profit cable television systems in America.
Though Mr. Crutcher had his TV service proposal turned down by FPB, he succeeded in having a committee approved and established by FPB. By September 1951 the committee (comprised of Frankfort Mayor John Gerard, Ben Fowler, Will Sutterlin, Ward Oates and Pat Sullivan) contracted with RCA Service to install antenna on a water tank at the reservoir and provide temporary service in the FPB Clubhouse to test signal strength.
By January 1952, FPB instructed the committee to contact RCA about obtaining TV equipment for installation. Later that spring, Gerard traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to be trained in the installation and operations of running a cable TV system, presumably at America’s first cable TV system, Service Electric.
What makes Frankfort’s system unique was the initial decision to create its operating entity, called Community Service Inc., as a non-stock, non-profit entity. On June 5, 1952, the Commonwealth of Kentucky chartered Community Service. Any surplus profits made from the service would be reinvested and distributed to local charities.
FPB furnished the initial capital investment of $65,000 to get the cable TV system off the ground through an agreement with Community Service, and by 1955 the initial debt was repaid to FPB. Over the next three decades Community Service provided funds to the Franklin County United Fund (forerunner of the United Way), the YMCA, funds for the construction of floodwalls and fire trucks, and to the Franklin County Development Corporation to assist in the construction of the civic center.
There’s some disagreement who were the first employees, according to Community Service records and The State Journal archives. Billy Allison was hired in September 1952 and Norma Pulliam is listed as the first bookkeeper, hired in April 1953. Other sources say Charles Grey may have been the first employee, but we know for certain Ronnie Miller began in 1955 and retired as Cable Superintendent in 1994 after 39 years of service.
Joe Flynn was the first subscriber on Woodland Avenue, but how did service expand in Frankfort and how much did it cost? Just two weeks after Mr. Flynn’s service was established, Community Service decided to expand service to include: Upper Shelby Street, State and Todd streets to Capital Avenue, and the area between Woodland and the Louisville Hill. The initial monthly fee was $3.50 with a hefty installation charge of $100. At the end of the first year, Community Service had 162 customers and dropped the installation price to $5.
By 1960 the service area expanded to include all of South Frankfort, across the river into North Frankfort, out through Holmes Street and up East Main to include Montrose Park. Thornhill and Bellpointe were added too, and by the end of 1960 Collins Lane, Cloverdale and Willowcrest enjoyed six channels of Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati TV stations, along with 2,700 Community Service subscribers throughout Frankfort.
There’s no doubt Community Service Inc., was a success from the very beginning. In fact, The State Journal wrote in 1961, “From a television desert, the Frankfort Valley has blossomed into a television paradise.” By 1970, nearly 10,000 subscribed to cable TV service.
The Community Service cable TV story was to unfold over the next 60 years all the way to FPB’s current Nextband project, which is bringing fiber Internet to nearly every home in Franklin County and beyond. But at times it wasn’t without a fight. In those early years, Community Service fought decades-long litigation in state and federal courts against competing cable TV system, Consolidated Cable and Howard Norrell.
Through it all Ben Fowler would have a constant presence at Community Service from its first day in 1952, to managing Community Service from 1967 until his retirement in 1990 when FPB brought the cable system into its daily operations. Ultimately, FPB purchased its competitor, Consolidated, in 1991, and the two systems became one operational system in the city and county.
Warner Caines and David Sandidge enter the story here, and later in 1997 the decision to finance and build a full-service network was made by the Board. Caines and Sandidge oversaw the nearly $30 million investment to rebuild the system yet again, and by 2003 subscribers had access to competitive phone and internet access in addition to digital cable and later, HDTV.
Today, more than 60 full- and part-time employees provide services in Franklin, Shelby and Woodford counties, ably managed by current Cable Superintendent Adam Hellard. Here’s to 70 years and to many more.
A special thank you to the late Ben Fowler for his meticulous record keeping of everything related to Community Service Inc., between 1951-1989. It’s not often you find materials that document the genesis of an idea kept in perfect chronological order for others to find and study decades later.
Thanks also to Russ Hatter and the Capital City Museum for access to city directories, press clippings, channel lineups and other cable TV related materials. A special thanks to the FPB staff for allowing me access to some of their records. Lastly, thanks to the personal stories and remembrances of Warner Caines, David Sandidge, Ronnie Miller and the late Ellis Bryant.
John Higginbotham retired from FPB in 2017 after 23 years, the last 14 as Cable Superintendent and Assistant General Manger-Telecom. John currently serves as EVP and COO of America’s Communications Association. He and his wife, Jan, live in Mount Sterling. He can be emailed at jhigginbotham@acaconnects.org
