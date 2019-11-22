We are FPB. (And when I say we, I mean all of us.) I know I’ve written in these pages before about the value of the Frankfort Plant Board as a public utility. But, after recently attending a conference hosted by the American Public Power Association, I was inspired to put things in a different perspective.
Not only is FPB a public utility, but Frankfort is a public power community and that is a value to us all. Public power means community powered — not corporate run.
Investor-owned utilities, like Kentucky Utilities (KU), are motivated by their shareholders. Their goal is to increase profits for these owners. At FPB, we are a not-for-profit company. Our goal is to provide quality service at the lowest rates possible for our owners — our customers.
As a public power customer, I am an owner. You are an owner. Our neighbors are owners. We, as a community, are FPB.
Across America, there are about 2,000 public power towns like ours. More than 93,000 people have hometown jobs thanks to public power. Most people who work at FPB live right here in the community.
Because we provide local service, public power customers in Kentucky get electricity back after an outage 74 minutes sooner than non-public users.
Public power customers pay an average of $160 less per year than corporate utility customers.
And because public power utilities aren’t motivated by profits to sell more power — we can help customers focus on reducing energy use, saving more money for our owners.
As you probably know, recently we joined 10 other public power communities in Kentucky to form the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA). We made this move in order to secure a more economical, flexible and environmentally responsible power supply for our communities.
On May 1, we officially switched wholesale power suppliers to KyMEA from KU, and we are already seeing positive returns.
Preliminary figures last year projected that FPB could save $6.3 million in 2019 through KyMEA. Since making the switch, we estimate a savings of $4.8 million in this first year and possibly even more next year.
Could there have been more savings this first year? Maybe — but not without risk. Our goal by moving to KyMEA has always been to provide a greater value for customers, and that is what is happening.
As a result, we have returned $1.6 million to our customer-owners and do not project any electric rate increases for many years.
This is great news for our FPB community. Not only did we get money back and save money for future projects, but we will also enjoy a long-term stable rate while KU and Bluegrass Energy customers continue to experience rate hikes.
This is the result of decision-making at the local level.
That is the value of being community powered.
Cathy Lindsey is the public information coordinator and a life-long customer of the Frankfort Plant Board. You can contact her at clindsey@fewpb.com.