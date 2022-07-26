Lately I’ve noticed “help wanted” signs appearing in businesses all over town. So, I was not surprised to read here in The State Journal the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation’s president, Terri Bradshaw’s recent statement to City Commissioners that, “We don’t have any workforce; I don’t know how to put it any simpler than that. We have 2,000 jobs open in Franklin County right now, this minute.”
Bradshaw then explained that, “... we have to have a workforce and it can come from inside Frankfort or it can come from outside Frankfort, those are the only places we are going to get it.”
Looking around. I personally don’t see an additional workforce emerging from within our community, nor is it realistic to expect to one to arrive here from elsewhere in the United States. Currently our entire nation is short of workers.
During past generations, economic growth in Central Kentucky and other prosperous parts of the country was made possible by migration of workers from poorer areas. That’s why many local families here trace their roots back to hardscrabble parts of Eastern Kentucky.
But, those labor flows between regions of the United States ended by the early 1980s, at the same time that the last members of the Baby Boom generation fully entered the workforce.
So, beginning about 40 years ago, the national economy began requiring additional help from immigrant workers. Unfortunately, neither the general public nor national leaders recognized that this change was taking place.
Some leaders still ignore demographic reality. Our country has a low birth rate, so we face a dilemma. We will either welcome far more immigrants to come here, or we will have to accept a future characterized by labor shortages and economic stagnation.
Reflecting prejudices against immigrants, for 40 years members of Congress have failed to permit enough legal immigration to take place to meet the economy’s needs. So, as a nation we have become very dependent on the work of 12 million unauthorized immigrant workers, especially for doing dirty, difficult or dangerous tasks that others shun.
Unfortunately, current law does not provide avenues for very many of those 12 million people to legalize their status. Comprehensive Immigration Reform (CIR) measures need to both (1) make earned legalization possible for most of those 12 million workers and families, and (2) provide mechanisms that will permit greatly increased legal immigration in the future.
Frankfort’s economic prospects are at stake. Encourage Congressman Andy Barr, Congressman James Comer, Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell to support humane, economically necessary immigration reform measures.
Christopher Daniel is a Frankfort resident and political scientist who studies and writes about immigration issues. Before retiring in 2016, he taught public administration for 30 years at Kentucky State University. He can be reached at chris0daniel@yahoo.com.
