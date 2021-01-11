I read with great interest the recent articles and opinions about the future development of Frankfort and Franklin County.
After seeing the article about how far behind Franklin County is compared to our neighbors (KCDC data shows Franklin County growth lags behind neighbors, Nov. 19), I realized what a grand and enviable position is held by the new mayor and city commissioners.
The worst job in sports is to become a coach of a team that just won a championship. The fans of the team are all in high spirits, knowing their team is the best. But pity the poor coach who doesn’t win back-to-back titles.
You can already hear what the fans would think: “Oh, he’s a nice guy and he tried hard, but the new coach isn’t nearly as good as the old coach.” One more season without a big trophy and fans would be calling for the head coach’s head on a pike outside the stadium. Any coach would always rather take over a lackluster team because improvement is much easier.
Being a newly elected commissioner in a city that is behind in the competition for businesses, jobs, residents and taxpayers is the best job ever. Almost anything they do will help Frankfort and Franklin County catch up to the rest of the Bluegrass. Talk about a can’t-lose position!
The first thing the new commissioners will do is blame every shortcoming on prior administrations stretching back to Noah’s Ark. Fair or not, this is a model of the standard behavior. Then they will form a number of boards, study groups, authorities, sub-groups, panels, listening groups and hold hearings and then powwow to consider what needs to be done.
After a year or so of this, they will announce a new plan called “Forward Unto Victory” or something just as inspiring, and start seeking funding for this. That will lead to more months of arguing about priorities, immediate needs, preferences and public policy. About the time all is made ready to actually accomplish something, it’s time to run for reelection.
How about we skip over all that? Let’s tell them to leap right into the best part of being elected to public office: spending the public’s money. Oh, that’s the best! Develop that addiction to O.P.M. — Other People’s Money.
Municipal bonds will sell like lemonade on a hot day in 2021, according to the newspapers. Now is the time to spend money and take on debt. The commissioners will want to spend. Tell them to start with one medium-size project to get their feet wet, then dive in head-first on the Really Impressive Thing.
The list of possible endeavors is pretty long.
Need more taxpayers? Give them an affordable alternative to living in Louisville and Lexington and Cincinnati.
Geographically and financially, the only direction the community can grow is to the southwest, along the U.S. 127 corridor. The other directions are too hilly or too horsey or too Scott County-y. Tell the leaders of the city and county to get cracking on water and sewer lines. Demand they ask homebuilders what the biggest impediment to affordable middle income home construction is, then demolish that obstruction.
Public works? Easy choices for the people sitting at the big table.
Why do high school graduates need to drive 30 miles to a Horse Park to receive their diplomas? Why are there no sport tournaments, big concerts or book fairs here in the capital city? Because there’s no arena or venue of any decent size in town.
How about a big indoor sports building, suitable for multiple sports and activities? We’re talking something big, like 400 feet long and 150 feet wide. Auction the naming rights to help cover the cost. (I’ll open the bid at $1,000 for the "John Arnett Recreation Palace." Do I hear $500,000 to get your name over the door?) The back part of Lakeview Park would be an excellent site for this regional landmark.
Tell them to flog that downtown development and get something started there. Growing grass on the former site of the Capital Plaza Tower will only make money if they lease the grazing rights.
Ask almost anyone in town what is needed most and you might get 50 different answers. But ask them what they most want the city and county to do about our lethargic growth and the response will be the same: DO SOMETHING.
John Arnett is a financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
