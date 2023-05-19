Frankfort is a unique community because of its history and natural resources. We are the home of the capital city of Kentucky, Kentucky State University and a 200-year-old distillery which is still thriving in Frankfort.

We are unique because the Kentucky River runs through the middle of our downtown and the nationally renowned Elkhorn Creek runs through the northeast portion of Franklin County. There are plenty of opportunities in Frankfort/Franklin County that are untapped. As with most opportunities come challenges and that is where we all need to put away our differences and work on these opportunities together.

Joe Sanderson

