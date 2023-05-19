Frankfort is a unique community because of its history and natural resources. We are the home of the capital city of Kentucky, Kentucky State University and a 200-year-old distillery which is still thriving in Frankfort.
We are unique because the Kentucky River runs through the middle of our downtown and the nationally renowned Elkhorn Creek runs through the northeast portion of Franklin County. There are plenty of opportunities in Frankfort/Franklin County that are untapped. As with most opportunities come challenges and that is where we all need to put away our differences and work on these opportunities together.
One opportunity that’s obvious is riverfront development. Most successful river towns focus on the river access with shops, housing and restaurants overlooking the river. We have several riverfront development studies on the shelf with no real effort to capitalize on a resource waiting to be utilized. Local politicians have run campaigns on how they are going to be the one that begins that work but very little has been done. If local government funding is needed to begin work on our riverfront, that could be a challenge. Being a town that hosts state government we do not enjoy the property taxes from the state-owned property. There are some occupational taxes generated from state employees but now more people are working from home and those funds for commuters are going back to the communities those employees live in.
Most state workers commute because Frankfort doesn’t offer good housing options and that is another opportunity. We can do a better job planning and offering incentives to attract developers to invest within our community. There are several vacant shopping centers in Frankfort that already have adjacent neighborhoods, commercial activity and all the infrastructure you need to develop a planned unit development with mixed uses in an attractive design. We do not need to continue building cookie cutter neighborhoods on the outskirts of town. It costs local governments to extend services, sewers, roads, schools, and other elements to accommodate sprawl.
When prospective companies look at an area to locate their business, they are looking at the whole community, not just a plot of land. Successful communities do not have run down vacant blocks of properties in the heart of their city. If we want to be successful, we need to start within and clean up these embarrassing areas by providing housing options and neighborhood businesses. We do have a small airport which is attractive to prospective businesses, but we need fun attractions like a riverwalk, better parks, outdoor activity centers, and a large facility to host graduations and concerts. Also, we need to be more selective on who we allow to locate on our industrial properties. Recently, our leadership approved a conversion of pristine historical farmland into a site for warehouses. This is not an economic victory folks. Warehouses do not generate jobs and no jobs means very little taxes and no people coming to live here. No more land is being made and most of our county is not conducive for industrial/commercial development (Bald Knob). Therefore, we need to be selective when recruiting companies and make sure jobs are tied to the deal.
The limited local government tax revenue is about to shrink even more. The passing of House Bill 5 allows Buffalo Trace and other distilleries to stop paying barrel taxes. This will save an already multi-billion-dollar company, millions every year that would have gone to our local governments. Buffalo Trace continues to consume our farmland constructing massive whiskey aging warehouses at the expense of our local government. Buffalo Trace also has an opportunity to spend the money they save from not paying barrel tax, help themselves and assist in making our community better by constructing a large facility to host concerts and conventions. Then maybe the thousands of visitors that tour the Buffalo Trace Distillery would have a reason to stay in our unique community a few days.
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.