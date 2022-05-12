Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series about the proposed bourbon warehouses Buffalo Trace is trying to build in Peaks Mill.
The Peaks Mill-versus-Buffalo Trace controversy has raised the issue of “growth” in Frankfort and Franklin County to a higher level of attention than perhaps ever before. How — and whether — our community should strive to keep growing has needed public debate for years, but focus on these questions has been random and superficial at best. I cannot remember another time when our community’s future was discussed so starkly in terms of the values that now confront us in this disagreement over business expansion versus resident quality of life. The differences in fundamental values are very clear indeed.
Fairly constantly in this newspaper and elsewhere appears the sentiment that we must seek continual growth in order to attract ever more businesses and ever more residents in order to raise ever more taxes to pay our ever-rising costs to maintain the quality of life that prevails — and has long prevailed — in our community. Such rote declarations fail to convey the fact that only certain kinds of growth are good for our quality of life, while other kinds inevitably degrade quality. I find it remarkable that anyone still believes we must have unending growth, given that human population is already well above the earth’s carrying capacity and will sink our ship in this century unless hungry mouths stop going up while crop and food production keep going down. In these few paragraphs I want to clearly distinguish between good growth and bad.
When we gain new home-grown entrepreneurial businesses, such as Andy’s Artisan Breads, Mami Monchita’s or Camden’s Auto Repair, their profits get re-spent, on average, about seven times right here in Frankfort. The wages local entrepreneurs pay their employees are locally spent, for instance, on groceries and movies, restaurants and home maintenance. Every time these dollars get re-spent here in town by people who live here, Frankfort benefits again and again. Economists call this the “multiplier effect,” which simply means that every $100,000 we spend through our local home-grown merchants will ultimately yield somewhere around $700,000 in local economic benefits before the dollars eventually leave town.
But such local economic benefits simply don’t happen when the profits leave town immediately—and go to, for instance, Sazerac Company, Incorporated, the owner of Buffalo Trace and a zillion other assets. True, Buffalo Trace employees spend their salaries here, and those dollars beneficially turn over in the local multiplier effect. But which do you think is greater — those local salaries, or the colossal fortune that leaves this town every week to be banked far, far away by Sazerac, Incorporated?
Anyone under the impression that Buffalo Trace represents Frankfort’s proud old tradition of local bourbon distilling should think again. A simple Google query will tell you that the Sazerac “corporate family,” owned by billionaire William Goldring, encompasses 22 companies and nine distilleries, operates in 112 countries, and controls over 450 of the world’s most popular brands of whiskey, cognac, port, tequila, vodka, gin, rum, liqueurs and considerably more of an alcoholic nature. With holdings scattered from Montreal to its corporate headquarters in New Orleans, this corporate conglomerate moved into Frankfort only in 1992 when Sazerac and a Japanese firm bought out The Leestown Company and George Stagg Distillery. Seven years later the historic Wilkinson Boulevard complex was re-branded under a new flagship brand they decided to call “Buffalo Trace.”
Now most of us who like an afternoon toddy have no bias against whiskey, the distillers who make it, or big corporations like Sazerac that grow fabulously rich selling it. We recognize that Buffalo Trace, like other corporate employers who put one of their factories here because of our lower-paid labor force, contributes a share of our community’s jobs, salaries and taxes, which we all appreciate.
But let’s not overdo it. It is self evident that any business headquartered in some distant city is going to remove far more dollars from Frankfort than it will leave here to benefit our local economy. Fawning adulation of our whiskey makers and alcoholic tradition by some local folk is tiresomely misguided, as is ill-informed preaching that favors growth just for the sake of growth. Neither of these has anything to do with the smart way to balance both economic well-being and quality of life in our fair green city.
Don Coffey, retired from federal and state governments, pursues interests at the interface of science and spirituality, with special focus on how to apply the social, economic and ethical implications to practical concerns of daily living in his chosen community. He can be emailed at dscoffey9@mis.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.