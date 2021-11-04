It tells the story of two vulture capitalists, Randall Smith and Heath Freeman, who own Alden Global Capital, and have acquired over 200 newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun, and the New York Daily News, among others. It is a story of acquisition followed by the firing of staff, the hollowing out of the newspapers, the selling of assets, eventually resulting in the destruction of the newspapers. You have to read the article for the details.
That got me to thinking about Frankfort’s The State Journal. We know that for many years The State Journal was owned by the Dix family, and since 2015 it has been owned by Frankfort Newsmedia LLC, an affiliate of Boone Newspapers Inc. (BNI), which owns some 91 newspapers. Boone Newspapers appears to be something of a family-owned organization, with former State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart serving as one of the vice presidents of BNI.
What I do know is that our small town is fortunate to have a newspaper that publishes twice a week and has a daily online version. We are fortunate to have a newspaper that covers local news, sports, church news, county and city meetings, school board meetings, zoning issues, demonstrations, festivals and other local events. We have local reporters and editors who know and care about our town.
The State Journal publishes letters to the editor as well as op-eds. It publishes Jason Bailey as well as Jim Waters. The paper tells us when Together Frankfort is having a meeting, it educates us on Bourbon on the Banks and the summer concert series. It keeps us informed about Parcels B and C, and it lets us air our grievances about the blocking of access to the Capitol Annex, racial justice, and other important issues that need a conversation.
I don’t know how long we will have The State Journal, given the state of print journalism in the U.S. I do know that it is important for people to support it, to subscribe to it, and to treasure it while we have it. If taken over by predatory vulture capitalists funds like Alden Global Capital, it would be a great loss to our community.
Ernie Lewis is a retired public defender who has lived in Frankfort since 2005. He can be reached at ernie.lewis@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.