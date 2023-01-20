Last year was another productive year for the City of Frankfort and our citizens, as we continue to make progress on several long-term projects and made strides toward several of our strategic goals. 

Our Board of Commissioners recognizes that building resources and amenities are necessary to attract and retain families, businesses, and visitors. We are investing in people and places, and we are investing in Frankfort’s future.  

Layne Wilkerson

Layne Wilkerson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription