Last year was another productive year for the City of Frankfort and our citizens, as we continue to make progress on several long-term projects and made strides toward several of our strategic goals.
Our Board of Commissioners recognizes that building resources and amenities are necessary to attract and retain families, businesses, and visitors. We are investing in people and places, and we are investing in Frankfort’s future.
Let’s review some highlights from 2022. The Second Street TIGER Project is completed and fully open, with a significant investment of over $7 million in local and federal funding to improve the streets and sidewalks on East Main and Second Street. This project includes new signage, landscaping, and more public art.
The commission continues to focus on implementation of the Parks Master Plan that guides investments in every city Park in Frankfort. The Dolly Graham Park Splash Pad was dedicated and is a big success, helping the park to be awarded the “Facility of the Year" by the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society. The city is partnering with KSU, the YMCA, Franklin County Fiscal Court, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky to study the adaptation of the Exum Center into a fully functional YMCA (and indoor pool) for the entire Frankfort community.
Our board is committed to executing the Downtown Master Plan recommendations. In 2022, we worked with state leaders to secure $3.5 million in funding to redevelop the Broadway Bridge as an elevated pedestrian crossing and park — similar to the Big Four Bridge in Louisville. This project will be the western anchor of the Broadway corridor and help spur development on both sides of the river.
The mixed-use development in the works for Parcels B and C got a big boost with the finalization of the $6.75 million Federal Transportation Grant to build a transit center and parking garage on the old civic center site. We have selected an engineer for the project and expect work to begin in late spring.
We are also planning for the redesign of the Holmes Street Corridor with the help of a $616K RAISE grant. These federal dollars are crucial for the improved design and safety of one of our major thoroughfares.
As part of our Remote Frankfort initiative, the commission has allocated funds to begin a marketing and incentive program to attract select workers who are able to work anywhere. Additionally, we are working through KCDC to fund a program that plans to train 25 residents in the cyber security industry and provide remote jobs so those participants can work from their homes right here in Frankfort. These programs will diversify and strengthen our economy from the bottom up.
To encourage new development, we passed a TIF ordinance to incentivize the new Paddocks development. Sewer tap-on fees were lowered to encourage more residential development. We also passed an Industrial Revenue Bond (IRBs) incentive program to help with a proposed senior living community. In our effort to grow city revenue, we know that we must provide an attractive environment for a wide range of businesses and private investors.
Our commission also made strides toward other important strategic goals related to sustainability, inclusion, and accessibility. To meet our goal of powering city operations with renewables, we completed Phase 1 of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory study to determine the best pathway forward. The board adopted a paid Parental Leave program for city employees, and instituted a new salary structure that makes us more competitive with other communities in the state. A finance committee was created to help make better decisions, which was instrumental in the modernization of our investment policy statement and procedures. We also established the CARES Coalition to facilitate communication and coordination between Frankfort’s non-profits providing services to our vulnerable. All programs are firsts for the City of Frankfort.
We are fully aware that the city is not doing any of these things alone. Our partnerships, public and private, local and beyond, are crucial to Frankfort’s past and future success. We are proud of the progress we’ve made together and grateful for everyone who helps make these visions a reality. Now more than ever, we need the community’s support.
2023 is going to be a transformative year for the City of Frankfort. The investments over the last few years are starting to pay off. It seems fitting that we recently unveiled the “Ready for Flight" sculpture on the corner of Second and Bridge streets. It is symbolic because Frankfort is ready for flight.
Layne Wilkerson is mayor of Frankfort. He can be emailed at lwilkerson@frankfort.ky.gov
