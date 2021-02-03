I read with great interest Austin Horn’s article ( “Blanton’s Landing feasibility study moving along; city seeks more public input on river access project,” Jan. 29-31) about the plans to develop the riverfront for fun and profit.
I made a pitch to my wife, The Green-Eyed Blonde.
Me: I need some money.
TGEB: No. What would you do with money, anyway? You’d give it away or someone would trick you out of it.
Me: Not this time. I foresee a business opportunity.
TGEB: Like your last idea, frozen bacon on a stick? The Pork-Sicle? We’ve still got a million little sticks in the basement. No.
The conversation disintegrated from there, but I did get to tell her about my idea for a rolling hot dog cart.
If the wise city leaders would make the decision to go forward with building a waterfront promenade, entertainment pavilion, boat dock and overlook stretching between Ann Street and Blanton’s Landing, people would come from all over to enjoy it.
And they would bring money to spend in Frankfort. They’d grab a meal downtown, maybe stop for ice cream, check out a few stores, buy some items, then head for the river.
Just imagine walking down Anne Street, past WesBanco and out onto a huge observation deck. You’d see a surprising amount of river traffic, pleasure boats and rented canoes and kayaks paddling about, new slips and docks, and a long, wide river walk running all the way under the Capital Avenue Bridge to a floating stage and a new lawn and pavilion beneath the towering Old Arsenal cliffs.
After a fun afternoon on the riverfront, visitors head back downtown to check out the breweries and bars, restaurants, maybe a show at the Grand Theatre. And all the while, they leave a trail of money wherever they stop.
And when they finally get to their car to head home, they will say “Well, that was fun! We’re coming back here!”
You can see a pretty good video about the proposed riverfront wonderland at franklyspeakingky.com
All this takes is several million dollars invested by the city and the willingness of the mayor and commissioners to clearly see one fact: Nothing will happen until you make something happen.
To assist our elected leaders, I will offer advice from the height of my great age and wisdom. The mayor and commissioners should say out loud, in public, that two things will happen. A very large multipurpose sports building will be built in Lakeview Park and that the Blanton’s Landing project will go forward.
Shout it from the top of City Hall. Be quoted in the newspaper. Make a commitment.
Once these bold words are spoken, the hard part is over. All it takes after that is acquiring the funding through grants and borrowing through the issuance of bonds. That’s not as hard or risky as it sounds, either. It looks like a big deal, but it’s been done a hundred times and the City of Frankfort is still in business.
The fearful and timid, the weak-willed and backward will wail about “saddling our grandchildren with ruinous debt,” which is what they always say. Ignore them. If it were up to people like that, we’d still be wearing high-button shoes, riding in buckboards and the United States would have stopped expanding when it reached the Mississippi River.
Now is the time for investment. Not wasteful spending, but investment. Otherwise, our grandchildren won’t be living here, at all. They will have moved to other towns that have worked to improve themselves.
My part in this grand scheme is simple. In five years, you’ll find me on the new river promenade, a large, friendly man under a bright yellow umbrella, pushing my hot dog cart. And with every purchase of a Frankfort Frank, you’ll get a complimentary Pork-Sicle.
John Arnett is a financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“ We’d be wearing high button shoes and expansions of the U.S. would have stopped at the Mississippi “ ! ... Reminds me of what my buddy's ol’ dad said “ if it wasn’t for our wives , us men would still be living in caves ..... and we’d be happy!” Mr. Arnett can’t wrap it around his mind that the river floods right there? Funny! Remember the CJE’s verbose ,cheerleader speechifying about a boat ramp on RiverView park???? What happened their ? Remember? The bank fell off! Of course blantons is a rock cliff - there’s a reason no earth is left there on the bank.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.