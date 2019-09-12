September is an important month for the Frankfort Plant Board as their longest-serving board members, Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Walt Baldwin, reach the end of their first terms. In the past four years, Rosen and Baldwin have dedicated themselves to the work of the FPB and the needs of our community, while enduring an ugly yet unsuccessful campaign to oust them from the board.
Despite the turmoil of recent years, the FPB has made many positive strides, such as:
• Installing fiber optic cable to improve internet service.
• Providing free wireless access downtown and in the parks.
• Placing water fountains in public places around town.
• Planning to install free electric vehicle charging stations.
• Providing oversight to the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KYMEA — the new power supplier), while providing a $1.6 million rebate to customers as a result of the transition to the KYMEA.
• Hiring a new general manager Gary Zheng, who has helped bring stability to the agency.
The campaign to remove Rosen and Baldwin from the board was triggered by their diligent critique of the KYMEA power contract. Their critics tried to dismiss them as “radical environmentalists” driven by opposition to the KYMEA’s coal-heavy power supply. This argument was a distraction from the basic economic and legal problems with the KYMEA contract. Through Rosen and Baldwin’s leadership, the FPB received thorough independent assessments of the KYMEA contract and recommendations for how to improve it.
Improving this contract to benefit FPB customers requires ongoing attention and experienced leadership. The problems and risks inherent to the KYMEA contract remain and the financial savings that were promised are falling short. The KYMEA told Frankfort to expect $6.3 million in annual savings after switching from Kentucky Utilities to KYMEA, but the actual savings are now reported to be only $4 million. This $2.3 million shortfall will be paid for by Frankfort ratepayers.
We should recall how the KYMEA consultants pressured the FPB board to sign their All-Requirements contract three years ago. Rosen and Baldwin asked for a few more weeks to study the contract before signing, but the KYMEA consultants insisted that this contract was a great deal and should be signed immediately. They said there was no benefit to delay, only risk. But a delay might have revealed that the KYMEA had purchased about 40 MW of extra capacity that their members did not need, burdening ratepayers with millions of dollars of additional costs.
We now know that prices on wholesale power markets are about half of what the KYMEA is charging the FPB ($0.03/kWh compared to $0.063/kWh). It’s revealing that when the city of Henderson’s municipal utility sought bids for new power supplies earlier this year, they rejected a bid from KYMEA because it was too high. Henderson found cheaper power on the market and provides their customers with the lowest cost electricity in Kentucky. Henderson’s residential rates are 7.2 cents/kWh while the FPB’s residential rates are 9.4 cents/kWh. The decision to rush into signing the contract with KYMEA has cost Frankfort millions of dollars of lost savings.
Now the KYMEA is considering investing in a natural gas power plant. The financial risks this presents should concern Frankfort’s city leaders, as the KYMEA already has too much generating capacity and renewable energy is overtaking natural gas as our least-cost energy supply. The KYMEA All-Requirements contract allows the KYMEA to commit its members to long-term power contracts even if an individual member (such as FPB) votes against the purchase. Frankfort needs board members who will make sure the KYMEA does not gamble with public money on more risky investments.
Frankfort’s relationship with the KYMEA has just begun. The FPB needs a board who understands this history and will provide vigilant oversight to the Agency. Mayor Bill May stood by Board Members Rosen and Baldwin when others tried to remove them from the board and they have served the community well. Please join me in urging May and the City Commission to re-appoint them.
Andy McDonald is the Director of the Sustainable Systems Program at Earth Tools Inc. and a member of Envision Franklin County. He can be reached at andyboeke@yahoo.com.