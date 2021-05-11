Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part column on growth in Frankfort.
At a recent meeting of one of Frankfort’s civic clubs a public official solicited solutions to Frankfort’s stagnant growth over the past decades.
Unlike neighboring communities of Georgetown, Shelbyville and Anderson County, population growth has remained almost static with only slight increases. The unstated assumption is that growth is good, an idea that goes back to settlement days when newcomers were critical to “conquer the wilderness” and make the frontier safe from resentful Native Americans who had lived and hunted in Kentucky for 12,000 years.
The fact is that now we have subdued the wilderness, putting wild nature on the run with an inescapable man-made network of roads, housing developments and sprawling malls. Wilderness and area farms have been eaten up by earthmovers and local developers.
Does Frankfort need to make an all-out effort to promote indiscriminate growth? I don’t think so. In Franklin County we have a desirable balance between urban and rural, between town and country, between agriculture, industry and state offices. That balance is in jeopardy.
We have in many ways overextended as a community. Downtown has too many empty storefronts, and strip development along our major arteries creates vast parking lots with oversized buildings that often go unoccupied. Much of the unoccupied space is the result of COVID, but much of it is also a result of overbuilding and a failure to utilize space downtown that already exists. Much of our excess space is the result of the outdated rationale of build-a-field-and-they-will-come.
That more is better seems built into our DNA. The prevailing mindset fails to realize that even good things come to an end. Maybe it’s time we consolidate our gains and improve what we have rather than project more, more, more. The Wild West attitude of “anything goes” needs to be retired.
Why can’t we keep on growing? In a finite world, growth cannot be infinite, a fact we seldom acknowledge just as we do not recognize the problems we face with overpopulation elsewhere and unrestrained exploitation of nature nearly everywhere.
Quality of life doesn’t always equate with quantity. Maybe it’s time we acknowledge the imbalances that we have inadvertently created to satisfy our species’ craving for dominance.
Worldwide, we are driving more life forms to extinction through destruction of their habitats as a result of clear-cut timbering, unsparing excavation of energy and ill-planned developments that transform the landscape into monotonous and often ugly suburban complexes.
These changes are brought about by people and corporations that hold little commitment to place and the community’s well-being. The profit motive needs more than exploitation, self-interest and greed to solve our problems.
Let’s not demolish any more property listed on the National Register, such as the bulldozing of the Carpenter Farm on Duncan Road. Too often, sustainability, biodiversity and climate change are dismissed as largely mythical concepts shouted by “tree huggers” and alarmists out to spoil the economy.
Boom or bust seems to be our prevailing mindset, profit in the short term and to hell with the long-term health of the community or the sketchy future of the Bluegrass with more Nicholasville Roads extending their tentacles across some of America’s richest farmland.
Consider the crazy swings in weather — tornadoes, drought, altering ocean currents and rising sea levels that are the result of our appetite for unrestrained growth and conversion of nature into profit without reckoning the consequences.
So how can we improve Frankfort? The answer is simple — through smart growth. We need to enact a calculated plan to improve the quality of life in Frankfort County, a plan of limited and intentional development that builds on our strengths and eliminates our weaknesses.
The building of a model community will be more challenging. Start with enlightened leadership, men and women who share a common vision of what Frankfort could be and the means to get there.
Such a plan will require critics who offer better suggestions for every cavil they raise. Big decisions should not be made by small minds. If we can’t elect officials who generate good ideas, they or we need to select individuals who can recognize good ideas and act on them.
Richard Taylor of Frankfort is a former Kentucky poet laureate who teaches English at Transylvania University. He formerly worked at Kentucky State University. He can be emailed at richard.taylor.ky@gmail.com.
It certainly is great to read this gentleman’s “ on the level “ explanation os what’s really necessary . Some of the “ ailments” in society he explains we see right now with the city commission mesmerized by this developer and a parking garage - plus the CJE lamentations of lack of development and wanting to “ build “ on 127. They can’t even clean up the sewage out there now. Then there’s KCDC , that’s taxpayers $ being thrown away for nothing that we really need. We need to be making tiny and few “carbon footprints “ for a long run - for the future.
