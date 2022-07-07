The Parks Department has a new look! The same beautiful spaces, just growing and developing; to reflect that, we updated our brand, in hopes the community will recognize all that we are working towards. Branding is much more than a cool logo or slogan — it is the perception of a company. In this particular case, it's the perception our community has on what and how well we are working towards a better quality of life for the citizens of Frankfort. 

The new logo represents park space and trails for families to gather and celebrate, all the athletic fields, programs and new hobbies we provide the children in our community, and the uniqueness of our department that maintains an urban forestry program and a local museum, reflecting the importance of historic Frankfort. But it's so much more than this. An updated brand will reflect all the staff that work seven days a week, or that have committed their life's work to parks, even the first jobs we provide to now successful members of society. It reflects Frankfort's past, present and all that we hope for in the future. 

I asked Parks Director Shawn Pickens, what he wanted to express to the community with our new branding project.

“The parks department has been a long-standing icon in this community for many years offering a whole array of recreational opportunities that provide vital physical, mental and social interaction for all ages. We are constantly striving to improve facilities, amenities and offerings for our great city and its citizens and out of town guests. As with anything, as they age some freshening up and revitalization is always needed and a good thing. As part of the recently adopted parks master plan, new fresh branding and marketing efforts is a high priority of the plan and a key component to moving the parks department into the future," he said. "As many of our parks have seen recent renovations, some are currently on going and others are in the planning stages, marketing what we have and what we plan to have in the future is very important to our overall success. As we move into the future and continue to revitalize our parks, we need the entire community's help and support with a new fresh vision, look and enthusiasm.”  

The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department just keeps getting better, we want citizens to remember that when they see our new logo. We want the community to not just appreciate their park system, but see it as essential.

Check out our website or Facebook page for more information. Next time you see one of us out, stop and say hi. We would love for you to know more about what we are doing. We work … you play!

Alex Cunningham, of Frankfort, works as Special Projects I Urban Forestry at Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites. She can be emailed at acunningham@frankfort.ky.gov

