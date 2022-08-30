Matthew 23:11 reads, “The greatest among you will be your servant.”
The Florida Network of Youth and Family Services would like to reach across the miles and a few state borders to recognize and express our thanks to Senior Pastor Dr. Rosby Glover of the First Baptist Church in Frankfort.
Due to the pandemic, we were unable to come together before his departure from Prevention Central, the organization he ran for many years in service to the youth and families throughout southeast Florida. His legacy of excellence in service there continues under the leadership team he nurtured. While that helping hand for all who need it most remains strong, it is the warmth and wisdom of his presence that we now miss. As a member of the Florida Network’s Executive Advisory Roundtable and our Board of Directors, Dr. Glover helped guide our mission to always value young people and create safe pathways to their future by strengthening families.
Under his leadership, thousands of families found a safer path through early intervention for troubled youth, family counseling, a food pantry, housing, parent education, mentoring and so much more. Beyond all direct services and material support, he dispensed hope and dignity to all. His daily example of believing in the worth of all people — especially those unable to believe in themselves — undoubtedly saved countless lives.
Dr. Glover shared with many of us that there was only one thing that could pull him away from our shared work. In his heart, he felt called to one day lead a congregation. When this calling found him, we could only support his dream and be happy for him, his dear wife Kim and the greater community of Frankfort.
When asked which attributes to include in this letter, his peers spoke first of the joy of his presence. Although a serious man in all matters concerning his service to others, his broad smile and quick wit carried us through the often-tedious policy work required of good advocacy. We also appreciate his unconditional support, both personally and professionally. We did hard work together, often in hard times. Whether we faced hurricanes, tragedies of gun violence, or the subtle despair of families falling through the cracks, Dr. Glover energized and inspired those around him.
This letter was supposed to be a farewell barbecue; until next time, we will save him a seat at our table. On behalf of the board, staff and membership of the Florida Network, thank you, Dr. Glover, for your countless contributions, dedication and inspiration. Our loss is Frankfort’s gain.
Stacy Gromatski is the President and CEO of the Florida Network of Youth and Family Services. She can be emailed atstacy@floridanetwork.org
