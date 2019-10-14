The City Commission performed an elective frontal lobotomy on Frankfort Plant Board’s Board of Directors Sept. 23 ("May delays FPB appointments until October meeting," Sept. 24), when it failed to reappoint Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Vice Chair Walt Baldwin. Like the comatose patient on life support in ICU, the medical staff can temporarily maintain breathing and pulse. Just as FPB’s able staff can retain the daily business.
But there are numerous complex higher functions that the directors were running concurrently. Putting this in perspective, consider that Frankfort may transfer $500 million of our community’s resources to KyMEA over the next 10 years to pay for electricity.
Who else can understand, much less analyze and interpret the KyMEA data? How about the emergency replacement of the reservoir when the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association has taken the city hostage? What will happen to FPB’s ongoing lawsuit against the city for its incessant political meddling, in violation of its own ordinance and state statutes?
The job of cirector has changed significantly since FPB joined the KyMEA. No longer is it a few hours a month, where they simply conduct administrative duties like approving payments to KU/LGE or putting water fountains in schools. Now, there’s serious oversight of an interlocal cooperative utility company, of which they are a voting member, that gets really complicated, really fast.
They are dealing with hundreds of millions of dollars of our community's resources, requiring an extensive knowledge of the utility sector, its ever-evolving technology, markets and expertise in wholesale/retail electric energy distribution.
At the meeting, Richard Rosen said that Director Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen was smart enough to listen and learn from Director Walt Baldwin, whereas some people were not. But for those with difficulty, maybe it is not such a poor reflection on them, but rather the exceptional intellect/talents of Baldwin.
Upon meeting Baldwin, it’s obvious that he is one of the smartest people in this field. So, rather than subjecting someone like him to this political gauntlet of reappointment/consent by the city commission, we probably should be hiring them as a full-time staff. We need continuity, technical knowledge and institutional memory — we need a Geek Squad. Our city commission stumbles when they get stuck in these weeds. Who wouldn’t?
These new requirements are really too much to ask of most any civic-minded volunteer who "represents the broad political spectrum of our community," as some on the city commission mistakenly believe is the answer. Those days are gone for this board.
The directorships are too technical/important to allow our commission to muck around with them every four years in what amounts to a popularity contest, basing their decisions on inaccurate data of unknown origin, and their narrow political biases. This job has outgrown this archaic statutory process. There’s simply too much money at stake.
Even if possible, replacing Baldwin with comparable staff would cost well into six figures,and we would still lose his devotion to our community. You can’t buy that at any price.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.