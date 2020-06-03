Blair Hecker.jpg

One of the things that defines Frankfort is our distilled spirit. This spirit is one that endures, one that remains determined and moves boldly forward.

We’ve seen this spirit in full force since March, as our community has banded together to help keep each other safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While these times have been uncertain, progress within our community has continued.

Frankfort’s distilled spirit isn’t going anywhere, and it’s this spirit that will allow our community to move forward enthusiastically, more determined than ever. We started 2020 in an exciting place, with progress on many Downtown Master Plan initiatives, the start of important infrastructure projects and the opening of many new businesses. Even in the midst of uncertainty, we’re still moving forward — FrankFORWARD.

Perhaps you’ve been down Main Street and seen some of the beautiful building restorations happening. Or maybe you’ve driven down the hill on East Main Street and seen construction crews working tirelessly. You might have even heard the news about the city releasing an RFP for a feasibility study of a riverwalk connecting Blanton’s Landing and adjacent businesses. Or maybe you’ve thought about some of the projects that were slated to begin this year, such as the development of Parcels B and C, and wondered if their progress has been paused.

Even though storefronts, businesses and offices have been closed to in-person traffic, rest assured that members of our community have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to move many of these projects forward and there are a lot of great updates to report on.

This is why the City of Frankfort, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission and Kentucky Capital Development Corp. are launching FrankFORWARD, an outreach initiative you’ll see over the next few months, to bring you updates on all of Frankfort’s forward progress.

Every week, tune into FPB’s Around 10 to see a video update on new businesses, building renovations, city projects and construction progress. You’ll also be able to find these videos along with photos and updates on social media outlets for Now That’s Frank, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission and Kentucky Capital Development Corp.

While life may not be back to normal, one thing remains — Frankfort’s distilled spirit will continue to move FrankFORWARD!

Blair Hecker is the City of Frankfort's community engagement project manager. She can be reached at bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov.

