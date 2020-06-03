One of the things that defines Frankfort is our distilled spirit. This spirit is one that endures, one that remains determined and moves boldly forward.
We’ve seen this spirit in full force since March, as our community has banded together to help keep each other safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While these times have been uncertain, progress within our community has continued.
Frankfort’s distilled spirit isn’t going anywhere, and it’s this spirit that will allow our community to move forward enthusiastically, more determined than ever. We started 2020 in an exciting place, with progress on many Downtown Master Plan initiatives, the start of important infrastructure projects and the opening of many new businesses. Even in the midst of uncertainty, we’re still moving forward — FrankFORWARD.
Perhaps you’ve been down Main Street and seen some of the beautiful building restorations happening. Or maybe you’ve driven down the hill on East Main Street and seen construction crews working tirelessly. You might have even heard the news about the city releasing an RFP for a feasibility study of a riverwalk connecting Blanton’s Landing and adjacent businesses. Or maybe you’ve thought about some of the projects that were slated to begin this year, such as the development of Parcels B and C, and wondered if their progress has been paused.
Even though storefronts, businesses and offices have been closed to in-person traffic, rest assured that members of our community have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to move many of these projects forward and there are a lot of great updates to report on.
This is why the City of Frankfort, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission and Kentucky Capital Development Corp. are launching FrankFORWARD, an outreach initiative you’ll see over the next few months, to bring you updates on all of Frankfort’s forward progress.
Every week, tune into FPB’s Around 10 to see a video update on new businesses, building renovations, city projects and construction progress. You’ll also be able to find these videos along with photos and updates on social media outlets for Now That’s Frank, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission and Kentucky Capital Development Corp.
While life may not be back to normal, one thing remains — Frankfort’s distilled spirit will continue to move FrankFORWARD!
Blair Hecker is the City of Frankfort's community engagement project manager. She can be reached at bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.