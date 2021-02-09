The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with the new moon on Friday. It is the year of the ox.
Follow your astrological sign to harness the steadiness of this stalwart bovine and define your future. Or, please wander this guide to locate a good fit, find one (or more) you like and take action. Happy Chinese New Year!
• Aquarius — (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Aquarius is the most humanitarian astrological sign. You care about society and as we get through this together, put your caring into action. During the pandemic, one way to help those in need is to donate to a local food bank. Perhaps your church has organized something, or you can make a monetary contribution to the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County at frankfortfoodpantry.org. If you yourself need a helping hand, don’t be too proud to accept it; you can repay the favor in the future.
• Pisces — (Feb. 19-March 20) The COVID pandemic has not stifled your creative nature. Use this time to give your extrovert side a rest, and let your introvert side focus on the artistic, maybe the visual arts. Walk downtown and mind meld into the murals and sculptures. Hike the Josephine Sculpture Park trails to see their beautiful installations. Note that four Frankfort artists are represented in “Reveal,” a juried show through April 30 at the Artisan Center in Berea. Pisces, swim into your artistic potential knowing that you are part of a nurturing school of Frankfort visual artists.
• Aries — (March 21-April 19) Bold and outspoken, Aries the Ram should not let self-quarantine get the better of you. Despite the wintry weather, get out and get fit. Hike all of Frankfort’s many park trails. Join WalkBike Frankfort (walkbikefrankfort.org) and help develop the Thorobred Trail. Or find some other project or cause that can use your dynamic energy, and make Frankfort an even better place to live or visit. Kapow!
• Taurus — (April 20-May 20) Like a bull in a pasture, you enjoy a serene and comfortable life, and are a bit of a homebody. So how is your home? Have you looked at those energy bills lately? The Frankfort Plant Board offers free energy audits that will resume when COVID has calmed. But in the meantime, install some weatherproofing, screw in some LED light bulbs, turn down the thermostat and put on a big cozy sweater.
• Gemini — (May 21-June 20) Charismatic and dynamic, Gemini, the Twins sign, you have two sides to your personality. You like to interact with people but also like creative time alone. If you have space to garden, start making plans for spring. Incorporate native flowers into your lawn and flower beds. Allow white dutch clover and native wild violets to nurture in your lawn, and plant native flowering plants for birds and bees. Friends and neighbors will love to stop and visit (from a safe distance) in your beautiful piece of nature. Consider joining one of Frankfort’s three garden clubs — Garden Club of Frankfort, Capital City Garden Club and La Jardiniere Garden Club.
• Cancer — (June 21-July 22) Born under the moon sign, Cancers are compassionate, protective and nurturing. How about making a new lifetime friend that you can bring into your home — adopt a cat or dog from the Franklin County Humane Society (fchsanimals.org) or LIFE House for Animals (lifehouse4animals.org). When it comes to pets, the more, the merrier. If you can’t accommodate another furry companion, then please make a donation to the FCHS capital campaign to build a desperately needed new animal shelter. Woof, woof, meow!
• Leo — (July 23-Aug. 22) The sign of the lion, you are bold, intelligent and self-assured. But to put those skills to good use, you need to be knowledgeable. To be informed on what’s going on in Frankfort take these actions — subscribe and read The State Journal, watch the Frankfort City Commission and Franklin County Fiscal Court meetings on Facebook or FPB cable Channel 10. And boldly speak out on topics you are passionate about by writing letters to the editor or posting your views on social media. Roar!
• Virgo — (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are a caring and practical person. Want to try something different in the way of the birds and the bees? How about raising chickens (hens only) or keeping bees in your backyard? Backyardchickens.com has great articles on chicken coops, breeds and care. And Capital City Beekeepers Association has all the information you need to get things buzzing. But you better check with your neighbors before starting either of these projects. Raising chickens is perfectly legal in many cities, but not in Frankfort. It’s time to change that.
• Libra — (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t you think this pandemic is for the birds? Well, make it so. You are a giving, gracious and self-sacrificing person, so put out some bird feeders and start feeding our fine feathered friends. You can even scatter food on the ground. To learn much more about birds, join the local chapter of the Audubon Society (https://sites.google.com/site/frankfortaudubon/). Tweet tweet.
• Scorpio — (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Show off your independent and resourceful nature this year by installing a rooftop solar energy system on your house. You will be the envy of the neighborhood. How to proceed? Go to the Kentucky Solar Energy Society website (kyses.org) for information and a list of solar installers and consultants. Let the sun shine!
• Sagittarius — (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are optimistic and generous by nature. So give some of your “stuff” away! Clean out your closets and cupboards of all the clothes, linens, knick-knacks, tools, etc., that you haven’t used in years and probably never will. Donate them to a worthy cause like Goodwill (121 Arrowhead Drive) or New Leash on Life (415 W. Broadway St.). Someone else will be able to put them to good use, and it will help raise funds for important needs.
• Capricorn — (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Being a smart, conscientious and responsible person, it really irks you to see litter wherever you go. So don’t complain about it; pick it up. When you go on your exercise walks, bring along a plastic bag, pick up the litter and take it home. Throw out the trash and recycle what you can. Confused on what you can recycle in the city bins? So is everyone else. Contact the city commissioners and encourage them to contract with a recycler that takes metal, glass, paper and all types of plastic. Knowing that so much recyclable material is going into our landfill is just wrong.
Anna Marie Rosen, of Frankfort, is a former Frankfort Plant Board chair. She ran for city commission in 2020. She can be emailed at ampavlik11@gmail.com
