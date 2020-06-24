The Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation opposes the zone change application at 690 Duncan Road for several reasons.
First, Franklin County’s agricultural and landscape features are vital not only to the scenic and ecological health of the Bluegrass but also to its potential for healthy economic development. This farm is located on a state-recognized scenic byway. It buffers the adjacent farms and neighborhoods, and importantly, it is a popular route connecting our city to the Bourbon Trail.
Next, the entire acreage of the Blanton Crutcher Farm was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. This is notable because it demonstrates that the farm’s significance lies not only within the historic house that has unfortunately been demolished but also in the agricultural fields that comprise the farm. It has cultural importance as well, with ties to our community’s early bourbon industry and agricultural practices.
Third, though the 2016 update of the comprehensive plan marks this property for future Employment Center, it also encourages the Employment Center use category to aid in diversifying the economic base of our county while “..blending in with residential and commercial areas.” The plan goes further to encourage in this use “the development of high-tech industries.” This application provides neither and completely disregards the plan’s principles calling for the preservation of historic sites, enhancement of agricultural lands, protection of natural features, prevention of sprawl and buffering of neighborhoods.
Finally, there are recent examples of how rural land can be adapted appropriately for economic growth in our community. West Sixth Farm and Castle & Key, and nearby event venues like Heartland in Versailles, are successful projects that create jobs and development while celebrating our history, culture and landscape features.
At this pivotal location on Duncan Road, with nearby horse farms, distilleries, wineries and adjacent residential development, our elected officials must ask more from an applicant and see that an adaptive reuse of this property is a positive move for Franklin County.
Natalie Wilkerson is president of Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation. She can be emailed at scout1863@yahoo.com
