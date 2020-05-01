Reed Hammond

Reed Hammond

We recognize during these uncertain times that you may have concerns about receiving medical care for yourself of your loved ones. As always the health and safety of our patients, caregivers and communities remains our top priority. 

At Frankfort Regional Medical Center we are diligent in our fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), and I want to provide you with an update about the thoughtful and deliberate steps we’re taking to reopen our hospital and return to standard operations during this ever-evolving pandemic. 

Over the last few months, due to fear and uncertainty about the safety of hospitals, we recognize that many of you have not sought medical care for your urgent healthcare needs unrelated to COVID-19. We want to reassure you of the numerous additional protocols that we have implemented to ensure your safety. We are here to take care of you and we are well-equipped to handle any health concern you may have. 

In addition to our emphasis on safety, we are also acutely aware of the financial strain caused by this pandemic on so many within our community. We are now providing Patient Benefit Advisors to help patients navigate their insurance options, given potential recent shifts in their coverage. 

Across Frankfort Regional Medical Center, our facility has maintained historically strict standards for infectious diseases while following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and we will continue to do so to ensure the safety of all. We have carefully prepared for the reopening of many postponed services. We have introduced enhanced precautions to ensure a safe environment for health care delivery. 

Here are just a few of the steps we’re taking to keep our patients, visitors and our clinical teams safe: 

Screening processes are in place for all patients, visitors and clinicians before entering our facility.

• Updated visitor policies, including limitations, which have been in place for the duration of the pandemic, remain in place across our facility.

Universal masking is required throughout all our facility, which exceeds CDC guidelines. We continue to have adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for patients, visitors, clinicians and caregivers.

Heightened infection prevention policies instituted, including the removal of high-touch items such as magazines, toys and vending machines from our facility. 

• Our facility has a separate location for COVID-19 positive patients and those who are under investigation.

• We added screeners to manage expanded screening processes designed to identify anyone who may have respiratory illness and expedite their entry to a dedicated COVID-19 area.

• We are working with major commercial lab companies to increase testing capacity

HCA Healthcare and Frankfort Regional Medical Center remain focused on providing our patients with outstanding care. Our facility is part of a comprehensive learning health system that uses data science from research, laboratory results and clinical excellence from 2,000-plus sites of care to drive superior, evidence-based and patient-centered care. As we continue to monitor the dynamic shifts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will provide periodic updates on our continued efforts to care for our patients, caregivers and community. For up to date information and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit frankfortregional.com.

As we reopen our cities and work to establish a “new normal,” I encourage you to continue to follow current CDC guidance regarding social distancing and hand hygiene. These important infection prevention measures will help keep yourself and others in our community safe. Thank you for your shared commitment to protecting our health and safety, today and every day. 

Reed Hammond is chief executive officer of Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He can be emailed at reed.hammond@hcahealthcare.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription