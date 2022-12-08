Some trace the decline of the Republican Party back to Barry Goldwater and the 1964 Civil Rights Act. But I don’t think so.
The descent from incivility through indecency and now depravity really began in the mid-1990s with Newt Gingrich and the “Republican Revolution,” which was less a slogan and more so a literal description of a far-right counter revolution. Historians and political junkies will remember Gingrich’s memo to Republicans titled: “Language A Key to Maintaining Control” in which he advised that Republicans describe the Democratic Party (i.e., the “Democrat Party”) and individual Democrats using words such as “sick, pathetic, lie, anti-flag, traitor, radical, corrupt and anti-child,” and about four dozen more like this.
Does this sound familiar? This paper recently published a commentary titled “The Essence of Justice.” Well now, isn’t this the essence of incivility, with a strong hint of the indecency and depravity that was to come? More recently, “groomer” and “pedophile” have been added to Newt’s lexicon. This incivility in contemporary Republican politics is not the same as rudeness or some lack of “comity.” It is part of a comprehensive strategy to end the previous bi-partisanship and compromise (needed to accomplish legislation and policy) and combine it with relentless obstruction, the goal of which is to turn citizens and voters against a government that “won’t work,” can’t get anything done, and which is populated by people of ill-will and immorality.
It would be about 20 years before the incivility and indecency promoted by the “Republican Revolution” would become fully realized in the catastrophe and depravity of Donald Trump and the Trump presidency. It would nearly three decades before the mainstream media could bring themselves to use the word “lie” when, in fact, reporting lies, or recording the more than 2,000 of Trump’s lies while in office, culminating with “The Big Lie.”
Only now does the mainstream media begin to talk about political campaigns as something more than just horse races without rules. It would be nearly three decades before the mainstream media even tried to stop giving equal time to both fact and fiction, and engaging in false equivalencies and “both siderism” and “whataboutism.” When Michelle Obama uttered the famous words, “When they go low, we go high” you could almost hear the rumble of convulsive laughter of Republican lobbyists, donors and operatives.
Let’s look at indecency and depravity. Here’s some examples: Mitt Romney’s niece, and Chair of the Republican National Committee” formally referred to the Jan. 6 insurrection (you know, the one where people died) as “legitimate political discourse.” Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia referred to it as “a normal tourist visit.”
They thought they could get away with this, speaking only to their base through FOX News, which at the time wasn’t showing the video. More recently, Don Trump Jr. tweeted out a picture of a pair of white cotton underpants with a hammer laying on it with the caption: “The Pelosi’s Halloween Costume.” Space doesn’t permit, but you can google this to understand the depth of depravity involved.
Finally, can we agree that a certain unique burden falls upon the white evangelical Christian(ist) community to eschew the indecency and depravity that comes with the deal they made with a golden orange idol in order to gain political power? Contrary to what some want us to think, one of the most sacred elements of our Constitution is the separation of church and state. The alternative is Iran, Afghanistan, Ireland, Salem and the wars of Europe. To them one might say: Be careful what you wish for. And of course, as they say, “Some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers”.
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
