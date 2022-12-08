Some trace the decline of the Republican Party back to Barry Goldwater and the 1964 Civil Rights Act. But I don’t think so.

The descent from incivility through indecency and now depravity really began in the mid-1990s with Newt Gingrich and the “Republican Revolution,” which was less a slogan and more so a literal description of a far-right counter revolution. Historians and political junkies will remember Gingrich’s memo to Republicans titled: “Language A Key to Maintaining Control” in which he advised that Republicans describe the Democratic Party (i.e., the “Democrat Party”) and individual Democrats using words such as “sick, pathetic, lie, anti-flag, traitor, radical, corrupt and anti-child,” and about four dozen more like this.

Henry G. Marks

