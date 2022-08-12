Anybody paying a lick of attention to the ever-evolving city vs community vs neighborhood vs nonprofit vs committee vs university vs county vs developer debacle knows there are a hundred differing opines about the right way to run Frankfort/Franklin County, and that none of them are completely wrong, or completely right. A place we can all agree, though, is that the county, city, and the dozens of communities therein are all in a position of growth — and growing pains can hurt. 

Let me shine a light on a bright spot, a thing about Frankfort that is undeniable — the innate goodness of the people who live here. 

Katherine Mueller-White

Katherine Mueller-White

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription