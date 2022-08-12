Anybody paying a lick of attention to the ever-evolving city vs community vs neighborhood vs nonprofit vs committee vs university vs county vs developer debacle knows there are a hundred differing opines about the right way to run Frankfort/Franklin County, and that none of them are completely wrong, or completely right. A place we can all agree, though, is that the county, city, and the dozens of communities therein are all in a position of growth — and growing pains can hurt.
Let me shine a light on a bright spot, a thing about Frankfort that is undeniable — the innate goodness of the people who live here.
I’ve spent the last decade of my life working for various nonprofits, and dabbling in community organizing. Misanthropic at heart, I am also a pushover for good causes that help good people. That’s all well and good until I inevitably remember that I was not born into wealth and generally cannot provide the kind of financial backing alone that many of the projects I take on need. Enter: Frankfort, population: all y’all.
Topically, I have been collecting donations for EKY flood relief since the tornadoes and floods of 2012. Again in 2015, in 2018, and again in 2021. And now, once more like a bad record scratching on repeat, in 2022. Every single time I have been rendered speechless by the vast amounts of goods delivered on my porch, money in my hand (and in my Venmo).
Oftentimes I have had to recruit friends and neighbors to drive a second vehicle, precariously packed to the brim, to get all the goods down the shady Mountain Parkway to the current small town in distress. More than once, the local Elks Lodge has jumped in, full steam ahead, and donated such massive, practical loads of supplies that a separate vehicle is required just for that haul. In 2021, The Coffetree Café ran an unsolicited drink special called the Dark & Stormy, a humorous nod to a grim situation, with profits of the cocktail being donated to Martin County flood relief. In Franklin County, the goodness floods as quickly as the water.
I have collected coats for bleak midwinter refugee arrivals and stocked tampons for local middle and high school girls. An annual Derby party hosted at my house for years also served as a collection station for goods for the local Men’s Shelter.
In every project, during every effort, the people of Frankfort — bleeding heart liberals, conservative Republicans, hippies, lobbyists, restaurant staff, Vermont and New Jersey transplants, small business owners, state workers, elected officials, school teachers, lifelong locals, neighborhood retirees — you name it — have come through in lockstep, all conceivable differences set aside, to help others. A veritable Care Bear Stare of selflessness, and a complete lack of hubris.
In another world, an organizer might have to provide a talk, a spreadsheet, data backing up the why and how, the how much and who of the ask. But not in Frankfort. So good hearted are the people in this lovely little Capitol City, that when they see the beacon lit, like Rohan they answer: swiftly, practically, and with genuine compassion. I’ve never had to ask twice, and have often been met at the door by people two steps ahead of me, ready to jump in and provide aid.
We argue about indoor pools, about the necessity of more bike lanes. There are quarrels about chickens in town, zoning for rickhouses, and some very strong opinions about murals. What we don’t have, though, is a lack of gentle, sweet hearts, ready to help whoever, wherever, whenever, as soon as an issue is called to attention.
When people think about Frankfort and her citizens, I hope that more often than not, they are able to see and think about the Frankfort I know, one filled to the brim with so many actively good souls, the altruism spills out, and flows all across the rest of the Commonwealth. Our cup runneth over.
Katherine Mueller-White is a non-profit communications professional and freelance writer in central Kentucky. She lives with her husband, three in-and-out children, and two cats. She can be emailed at katherine.m298@gmail.com
