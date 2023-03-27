When COVID-19 hit three years ago, the federal government responded with a series of actions made possible by declaring a Public Health Emergency, also called the PHE. One of these actions was to freeze a process called Medicaid renewal, allowing Medicaid members to remain in their plans regardless of status or eligibility changes. That will all change in the coming weeks.

260,000 Kentuckians could lose coverage

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription