In 1961 I was best man in a wedding in a town near Monterey, California. In preparation I read John Steinbeck’s "Tortilla Flats" and "Cannery Row."

After the wedding I went to a movie at the John Steinbeck Theater in Monterey. Later, in college, I read his most famous book, "Grapes of Wrath." A book often banned, and likely being banned again in Republican-controlled states. It is very often quoted. Here’s a quote from chapter 25: “And the smell of rot fills the country. In the souls of the people the grapes of wrath are filling and growing heavy, growing heavy for the vintage."

Henry G. Marks

