In 1961 I was best man in a wedding in a town near Monterey, California. In preparation I read John Steinbeck’s "Tortilla Flats" and "Cannery Row."
After the wedding I went to a movie at the John Steinbeck Theater in Monterey. Later, in college, I read his most famous book, "Grapes of Wrath." A book often banned, and likely being banned again in Republican-controlled states. It is very often quoted. Here’s a quote from chapter 25: “And the smell of rot fills the country. In the souls of the people the grapes of wrath are filling and growing heavy, growing heavy for the vintage."
Earlier this year we “celebrated” Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and Black History Month and Women’s History Month and Transgender Visibility Day. These observances were “recognized” by Republican-controlled states with bans on books that make citizens and “parents” feel “uncomfortable” when presented with truths about race and gender, and with partisan legislation seeking to control women’s reproductive organs with the iron fist of the law. Here I will spare the reader a diatribe and description of the incendiary lies of Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Ron DeSantis, Tucker Carlson and others regarding these efforts to suppress truth and control thought and bodies. These policies (along with tax cuts and the destruction of the federal government) are now the remnants of what was once called “The Party of Lincoln.” In 1965 President Lyndon B. Johnson, upon signing the Civil Rights Act, supposedly said, “We have just lost the South for a generation." He was wrong, it has been two generations and counting. It would seem much of today’s Republican Party is more interested in a Civil War than civil rights.
But back to the "Grapes of Wrath."
In “post war America my family and I lived in a predominantly Republican town in New Jersey. Down the street from our church and home there was the “Garfield-Grant Hotel.” Presidents would summer in our “Jersey shore” town back in its 19th century heyday. Today it is known, if at all, as the hometown of Bruce Springsteen. Down the street from our home, in the church in which I grew up in, there was above the sanctuary a huge stained glass rose window portrait of Ulysses S. Grant. In our church we sang the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” along with “Onward Christian Soldiers.” And by golly, we meant it. At least my 12-year-old self did. In those days, before 1964, my mother belonged to what she could believe was the “The Party of Lincoln.” The "Battle Hymn of the Republic" was played at her funeral.
So, here’s a question: When do you suppose was the last time a group of Republicans sang the "Battle Hymn of the Republic?" I remember the last time I heard Republicans sing it. When I was privileged to be invited to a very non-political Forgy family party. The Forgys like to sing together. Larry Forgy led the singing of the "Battle Hymn of the Republic," after which he announced, with intended irony and tongue in cheek, “We won the war.” But here’s another question: Would there be a place in today’s Republican Party for a Larry Forgy? Sadly, we know the answer to that. We didn’t get Larry. But we got Matt Bevin.
So maybe it’s time now for Democrats to start singing the "Battle Hymn of the Republic," and alternatively, Republicans could consider singing “Amazing Grace," at least as an aspiration. Long ago, in the 1860s, America “trampled out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored.” We did it again in the 1960s. And if “His truth is (still) marching on,” we will continue gliding along that long arc of the moral universe and do it again. So, “Glory, glory, hallelujah."
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
