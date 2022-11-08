The rationale for the currently proposed text amendment to allow bourbon warehousing as a conditional use in Agricultural districts is flimsy to the point of invisibility. Bourbon warehousing, as confirmed multiple times by staff, is currently a permitted use in Industrial General (IG) districts. If Buffalo Trace wants to build warehouses on Agricultural land, it should seek a zone change from AG to IG as it did in 2016 for the Dobner farm. The problem is: conducting traffic studies, environmental studies, and subjecting their operations to public scrutiny for each property that is currently zoned Agricultural would cost Buffalo Trace time and money.
If you or I wanted to build a multi-story storage warehouse on our properties, it would have to be zoned IG. Recall that developer Ron Tierney had to obtain a zone change to IG in order to build warehouses on AG land on the other side of the county. The residents of Peaks Mill simply want Buffalo Trace to play by the same rules as everyone else.
Instead, some members of the Planning Commission and some local leaders are bending over backwards to write exceptions into our zoning code for the bourbon industry, so that Buffalo Trace doesn’t have to go through the more rigorous zone change process like everyone else. This favoritism, for those of us who have forgotten, is unfair to the people of Franklin County.
Our zoning regulations were established to promote the public good and should not be haphazardly rewritten to carve out exemptions designed to line corporate pockets and give preferential treatment to a distillery whose contributions to the community are often overstated.
The zone change process is the only way to ensure that necessity, viability, and public comment are assessed on a case-by-case basis — as is appropriate for each unique property. Sweeping regulatory changes for all AG land to make it easier for hazardous development on farmland, next to schools and homes, is improper, unnecessary, and downright wrong.
The newest proposed text amendment is “a solution in search of a problem.” It was based solely on an inaccurate legal interpretation that bourbon warehousing is currently a permitted use within AG districts and that immediate action was necessary to remedy the alleged problem. Legal counsel for the Planning Commission stated that was not the case. City Planner Eric Cockley stated, in his experience, he believed that was not the case.
If warehousing was already a permitted use in AG, Buffalo Trace would not have sought a text amendment in the first place and would currently be building warehouses on AG land throughout the county. Likewise, if warehousing was already a permitted use in AG, Buffalo Trace would not have spent its time and resources obtaining a zone change from AG to IG to build warehouses on the Dobner property. No party seriously believes that bourbon warehousing is currently a permitted use in AG because the current code clearly recognizes such use in IG(i.e., “special warehousing & storage not elsewhere classified”). Bourbon warehousing is an industrial use.
This issue is obviously very important to the community. I urge the Commission to wait until the matter can be reviewed by the experts and the public, alike, during the Comprehensive Plan rewrite. But, at a minimum, any amendment of this magnitude deserves multiple comment periods and thorough consideration by the Planning Commission. If the proposed text amendment is approved, it will convert the Peaks Mill and Elkhorn corridor to an industrial site. The short-term property tax revenue, which is likely to be canceled out by the impending legislative repeal of the barrel tax, is not worth compromising the whole Peaks Mill valley for generations to come.
The good of the many should not be sacrificed for the profit of the few.
Richard Taylor of Frankfort is a former Kentucky poet laureate who teaches English at Transylvania University. He formerly worked at Kentucky State University. He can be emailed at richard.taylor.ky@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
All Mr Taylor said is correct and true.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.