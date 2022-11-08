The rationale for the currently proposed text amendment to allow bourbon warehousing as a conditional use in Agricultural districts is flimsy to the point of invisibility. Bourbon warehousing, as confirmed multiple times by staff, is currently a permitted use in Industrial General (IG) districts. If Buffalo Trace wants to build warehouses on Agricultural land, it should seek a zone change from AG to IG as it did in 2016 for the Dobner farm. The problem is: conducting traffic studies, environmental studies, and subjecting their operations to public scrutiny for each property that is currently zoned Agricultural would cost Buffalo Trace time and money.  

If you or I wanted to build a multi-story storage warehouse on our properties, it would have to be zoned IG. Recall that developer Ron Tierney had to obtain a zone change to IG in order to build warehouses on AG land on the other side of the county. The residents of Peaks Mill simply want Buffalo Trace to play by the same rules as everyone else. 

Richard Taylor

