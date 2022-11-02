Editor's note: This opinion piece was also signed by 30 other residents of Peaks Mill.

We, the friends and neighbors of Peaks Mill, have always supported local businesses, and we want to see them flourish. In return, we expect our neighborhoods and the land we steward to be respected.

Kim Green Thomas

Kim Green Thomas

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription