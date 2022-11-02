Editor's note: This opinion piece was also signed by 30 other residents of Peaks Mill.
We, the friends and neighbors of Peaks Mill, have always supported local businesses, and we want to see them flourish. In return, we expect our neighborhoods and the land we steward to be respected.
Here are some suggestions for how Buffalo Trace can be a good community partner:
• Pay your fair share: One factor driving the rush to build more bourbon warehouses is the city’s projected revenue shortfall of payroll taxes due to the pandemic. Yet the city already loses millions of dollars in tax revenue because Buffalo Trace has avoided paying city taxes on its main campus on Wilkinson ever since it got the lines redrawn to exclude the distillery from the city. We ask that Buffalo Trace pay its fair share.
• Play by the same rules as everyone else: Buffalo Trace says that it needs a text amendment to be able to build warehouses in order to accommodate its expanding industry. That is not true. Buffalo Trace can build its warehouses wherever it wants if it gets a zone change to industrial, which is where warehouses belong. These are the rules everybody else plays by — you must have the correct zoning to do certain things on your property. In asking for a text amendment, Buffalo Trace is trying to change the rules to give special accommodations to the spirits industry.
• Take responsibility: It is no secret that the ever-accumulating black fungus on property and vegetation is from the distillery and its barrel houses. Yet Buffalo Trace has never offered to compensate local governments or property owners for the cost of cleaning their homes and property. For example, Peaks Mill Elementary School recently spent over $3,000 cleaning its exterior and playground equipment, and we, the taxpayers, footed the bill. Take responsibility, Buffalo Trace!
• Protect human health and the environment: What are the impacts of black fungus on children, the elderly, and vulnerable people? What about livestock, cropland, pastures, waterways, wildlife, and rare species? Buffalo Trace has said that there are no conclusive studies showing impacts, and that Frankfort has lived with the distillery for over 200 years. We disagree. Frankfort has never lived with distillery production at this scale. We suggest that if Buffalo Trace truly cares about the community as they say they do then the company should fund studies that research the short and long-term impacts of black fungus and other factors such as fire hazards and environmental contamination. Specific to Peaks Mill, Buffalo Trace should conduct a karst study to determine whether their potential site is suitable for storage of hazardous materials.
• Be honest: Buffalo Trace dismisses the legitimate concerns of the public as “myths” instead of honestly discussing the issues that will affect people’s lives, property and futures. The distillery points to the taxes that will benefit the community but at the same time the company is lobbying the state legislature to remove the barrel tax.
If Buffalo Trace truly cared about Frankfort, we would have a swimming pool and a civic center, and the trolley going from the distillery to downtown would be full every time.
Peaks Mill, the Elkhorn Creek, and the people of Frankfort will be here long after bourbon has boomed and gone bust again. We ask that our opinions be respected, our land be protected, and our health and well-being be prioritized.
Kim Green Thomas owns a farm in Peaks Mill that has been in her family for generations. She can be emailed at kthomasjch@gmail.com
