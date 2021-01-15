It is no secret that Google has secured a near monopoly in the search and local advertising world. However, the impact on newspapers hasn’t been quite as obvious.
A number of lawsuits have recently been brought that call Google to task for its practices. These lawsuits signal the government’s acknowledgement of Google’s unfair practices and initiate steps to hold them accountable.
The first suit, an antitrust action filed by the Justice Department in October, accuses Google of abusing its position over smaller rivals by operating like an illegal monopoly through exclusionary agreements that have hurt consumers and competitors.
The second suit, an antitrust suit filed in mid-December by Texas and nine other states, alleges that the company has stifled competition and enjoys monopolistic power, specifically as it relates to digital advertising.
The third suit, filed just days after the second suit by 38 U.S. states and territories, accuses Google of abusing its market power to maintain its search engine dominance. The suit doesn’t seek monetary damages, but instead seeks broader remedies and an order to end any agreements or other behavior that it finds to be exclusionary.
But why does this matter, and what does it mean to you or to your community?
Almost everyone uses Google in some way or another. It has become part of our lives, and Google has used this to its advantage. Google games the marketplace through search algorithms to its financial gain. The result is an uneven and often unfair playing field for small and local businesses. At a time when local businesses are struggling to overcome the impacts of COVID, the need to be able to compete fairly has never been greater.
But what it means to local news, including this newspaper, is that Google uses content from newspapers and other news providers without compensating the publisher. If you use Google to seek information about current events in your community, chances are, the results will be from your local newspaper and other news providers. Google monetizes the content produced by the publishers, creating even more problems for an industry that was already challenged as a result of changing news consumption habits in an internet-connected world.
The shift to digital readership has been inevitable. However, the use of locally produced content by Google without adequate compensation has accelerated a financial crisis in the newspaper industry — forcing newspapers to make reductions. If the local newspaper goes away, Google doesn’t replace the content. It just has less viable responses to searches for local information. The ultimate result is significantly diminished coverage in local communities on the issues that matter most — local government, schools, health, environment and all the issues that impact local citizens day-in and day-out.
A successful newspaper is critical to the health of a local community. Encourage your representatives in Congress to support legislative action to require Google to play by the rules and fairly compensate newspapers for the content they develop. If Google is allowed to continue its unfair business practices, there is no passing go or collecting $200 as it continues to monopolize the board.
Dean Ridings is CEO of America's Newspapers, a group "committed to explaining, defending and advancing the role of newspapers in democracy and civil life." He can be emailed at dridings@newspapers.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is indicative of scores of problems with Big Tech and particularly with social media and fair compensation for artistic materials. This column just illuminates the thin end of the wedge, wherein technology advances far faster than regulators can keep up with it. With Congress being broken for going on 30 years now, capitalism has run riot – some of it for the good, and some of it not so much. The notion of allowing tech firms to police themselves has been shown to be a pipe dream, but there is no easy solution to be found. First amendment rights are in the forefront, Sherman Anti-Trust not far behind, but by the time the regulators understand the intricacies of a given issue, tech has already moved on to something else. Over regulation will strangle innovation, while under-regulation tilts the playing field toward industry and certain groups come under hardship through no fault of their own. It’s a tough one for sure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.