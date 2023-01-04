The Kentucky General Assembly is now back in town. With all of Kentucky’s problems, notably extreme poverty, declining educational achievement, a teacher shortage, an unhealthy population, an inadequately funded state retirement system, opioid addiction with inadequate treatment options, inadequate affordable housing, among others, you might have assumed that the GOP, which controls policy making in Kentucky, would be tackling these problems during the session. You would be wrong.

Ernie Lewis.jpg

Ernie Lewis

Instead, you will be shocked, shocked, to hear that the GOP is — wait for it — cutting taxes. Their goal is to zero out state income taxes within the next five years, because, well, you know, taxes are bad. So, instead of addressing our serious problems, the GOP has decided that in this poor state we should eliminate taxes on the wealthy and increase taxes on people who buy things. Like the rest of us.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription