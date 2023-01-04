The Kentucky General Assembly is now back in town. With all of Kentucky’s problems, notably extreme poverty, declining educational achievement, a teacher shortage, an unhealthy population, an inadequately funded state retirement system, opioid addiction with inadequate treatment options, inadequate affordable housing, among others, you might have assumed that the GOP, which controls policy making in Kentucky, would be tackling these problems during the session. You would be wrong.
Instead, you will be shocked, shocked, to hear that the GOP is — wait for it — cutting taxes. Their goal is to zero out state income taxes within the next five years, because, well, you know, taxes are bad. So, instead of addressing our serious problems, the GOP has decided that in this poor state we should eliminate taxes on the wealthy and increase taxes on people who buy things. Like the rest of us.
Their justification? Tennessee. Tennessee where the sales tax now approaches 10% and where they tax groceries. Keep your eye on Tennessee and ignore Kansas, which tried this scheme a while ago and virtually bankrupted their state. The GOP assures us that by joining one of the other nine states that have eliminated the progressive income tax we’ll eventually have more wealth and of course that wealth will trickle down to the poor.
Did you vote for that? Did you vote for reduced money for education? Did you vote for reduced revenue for health care? Did you vote for a decline in services to the poor, to the unhealthy, to the unemployed? Did you vote for a decreased revenue base with a continuation of “starving the beast” of government? Did you vote for not having money to pay teachers for what they are worth? Did you vote for the wealthiest people in Kentucky having their taxes lowered and putting the burden of funding government on the middle class and poor? Did you vote for decreased revenue for Kentucky State University and other universities? Did you vote for an increase in sales tax?
A coalition of 28 organizations recently released a statement pointing out that “if lawmakers choose to continue the tax cuts under HB 8, the benefits would flow largely to those at the top. The top 1% of earners, who make an annual average salary of $1.4 million, would receive a $11,056 tax cut, more than a family four in Kentucky spends on food in an entire year. Those in the middle 20% would get only $278 a year, or just over $5 a week.” Did you vote for that?
Where is all this headed if the GOP gets its way? At some point, there will be so little revenue in the state coffers that state government will have to be reduced in size, teacher salaries will have to be slashed, tuition at state universities will have to be raised, services to the poor, the elderly, children, the unhoused, will all need to be reduced.
But hey, the wealthy will have their taxes reduced significantly.
